wcti12.com
Emergency crews still searching Neuse River for missing man
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search for a missing man continued into the weekend Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 as emergency officials were still combing the Neuse River. On Nov. 28th, a car rode off a boat ramp just near West Craven Middle School. Local fire and rescue crews...
wcti12.com
Cherry Branch ferry route limited due to ramp repairs
CHERRY BRANCH, Craven County — The Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach ferry route will run on a limited schedule for another week as staff works to repair ramps at the Minnesott Beach terminal. The schedule from Dec. 5-9, 2022 will be:. From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15...
wcti12.com
Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
wcti12.com
Two ENC counties considered "more distressed" by NC Dept. of Commerce
RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Department of Commerce has released its updated distressed tiers list. The tiers are determined using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Counties that were moved to a lesser distressed tier...
wcti12.com
People fill streets for annual New Bern Christmas Parade
NEW BERN, Craven County — Once again, downtown New Bern was the site of the annual Christmas Parade. Trucks, cars, bikes, and trailers line up the streets as people watched the parade. Holiday spirit has filled the streets of New Bern as floats passed through playing music. The community...
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
wcti12.com
Gun found, seized on school property in Onslow County, no shots fired
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Onslow County high school student is in custody after deputies found a gun at White Oak High School. While no one was threatened or harmed, the school is taking precautions. Onslow County Schools Public Information Officer Brent Anderson confirmed that a gun was discovered...
WRAL
Missing woman in Wilmington, NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
wcti12.com
Onslow law enforcement officer hit during traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Onslow County law enforcement officer, Sergeant J. Gober, was hit by a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Jacksonville Bypass near Wilmington Hwy Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. It happened around 10 a.m. as Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop Scott Faulkner.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
wcti12.com
Kinston police continue CLEAR talks for community engagement
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted a C.L.E.A.R (Cops Listening, Engaging and Reacting) Talks event Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. It's an event open to the Kinston community to speak with police officers about any concerns they may have. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette of the KPD...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
WECT
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an active shooter call made to 911 prompted law enforcement to respond to New Hanover High School this morning, Dec. 1. As of about 10:45 a.m., law enforcement have declared the call a hoax and the lockdown has been lifted.
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect, vehicle believed to be involved in shooting
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting on Nov. 26, 2022. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of W. Vernon Ave. Anyone who can identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 252-939-4020...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
wcti12.com
Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking after home searched by police
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A woman was charged after police searched her Vanceboro home and found cash and fentanyl. Police found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and items consistent with selling and distributing illegal drugs. Margie Dezora Bouie, 55, was charged with:. Six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl. Six...
