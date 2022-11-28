The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO