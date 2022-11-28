ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

wcti12.com

Emergency crews still searching Neuse River for missing man

NEW BERN, Craven County — The search for a missing man continued into the weekend Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 as emergency officials were still combing the Neuse River. On Nov. 28th, a car rode off a boat ramp just near West Craven Middle School. Local fire and rescue crews...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Cherry Branch ferry route limited due to ramp repairs

CHERRY BRANCH, Craven County — The Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach ferry route will run on a limited schedule for another week as staff works to repair ramps at the Minnesott Beach terminal. The schedule from Dec. 5-9, 2022 will be:. From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two ENC counties considered "more distressed" by NC Dept. of Commerce

RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Department of Commerce has released its updated distressed tiers list. The tiers are determined using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Counties that were moved to a lesser distressed tier...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

People fill streets for annual New Bern Christmas Parade

NEW BERN, Craven County — Once again, downtown New Bern was the site of the annual Christmas Parade. Trucks, cars, bikes, and trailers line up the streets as people watched the parade. Holiday spirit has filled the streets of New Bern as floats passed through playing music. The community...
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Missing woman in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow law enforcement officer hit during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Onslow County law enforcement officer, Sergeant J. Gober, was hit by a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop on Jacksonville Bypass near Wilmington Hwy Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. It happened around 10 a.m. as Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop Scott Faulkner.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1

Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police continue CLEAR talks for community engagement

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department hosted a C.L.E.A.R (Cops Listening, Engaging and Reacting) Talks event Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. It's an event open to the Kinston community to speak with police officers about any concerns they may have. Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette of the KPD...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights

The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for suspects after Christmas decorations damaged

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for suspects in the damaging of Christmas decorations at Pearson Park. Police said it happened Nov. 24, 2022. They are looking for two white females and two white males all believed to be close to 18 years old. Anyone...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking after home searched by police

VANCEBORO, Craven County — A woman was charged after police searched her Vanceboro home and found cash and fentanyl. Police found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, cash and items consistent with selling and distributing illegal drugs. Margie Dezora Bouie, 55, was charged with:. Six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl. Six...
VANCEBORO, NC

