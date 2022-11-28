ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

clemsontigers.com

Bornkamp and Hershfelt Named All-Region

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior midfielder Hal Hershfelt and junior defender Megan Bornkamp have earned All-Atlantic Region honors following their incredible efforts during the 2022-23 season, United Soccer Coaches announced. Hershfelt and Bornkamp both earn their third All Region honor and are two of the 45 names among the Atlantic Region’s First, Second and Third teams.
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Runs Past Charleston Southern, 84-31

Charleston, S.C. – Behind double-figure scoring from five players, Clemson downed Charleston Southern 84-31 on Thursday night inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C. The win moves the Tigers to 5-3 on the year, while the loss drops the Buccaneers to 2-6. It marked the first 50-point win by the Tigers since 2009 in a game against Charleston Southern.
clemsontigers.com

MEET CENTRAL: Clemson Opener

Tigers Host Clemson Opener on Friday to Begin Season. 📊Live Results | 📆Meet Schedule | 📺Watch (ACCNX) | 🏃‍♂️Track Heat Sheet | 🏋️Field Heat Sheet. 📍Clemson, S.C. | Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex. 🗓 Friday, Dec. 2. ⏰...
