Charleston, S.C. – Behind double-figure scoring from five players, Clemson downed Charleston Southern 84-31 on Thursday night inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C. The win moves the Tigers to 5-3 on the year, while the loss drops the Buccaneers to 2-6. It marked the first 50-point win by the Tigers since 2009 in a game against Charleston Southern.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO