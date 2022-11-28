Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
City of Springfield Warns Residents of a Utility Bill Scam
The City of Springfield has received reports indicating an individual has contacted them by phone and identified themselves as a City of Springfield employee. The individual then asked the resident for payment towards their utility bill. The City of Springfield reminds residents that our employees will not contact you asking...
auroraadvertiser.net
Southwest Missouri Board of Realtors blesses area teens for the holidays
Jennifer Prine was presented with a need over seven years ago by her son, who was at that time still in high school. “My son, Ethan, came home and asked me if I knew there were kids that were homeless in his school?” said Jennifer Prine. “I didn’t, but I think in that moment, I knew we had to do something.”
auroraadvertiser.net
Christy See from Harvest Food Pantry visits Rotary
For the last 10 years Christy See has operated the food program at Harvest Church in Aurora. In the last two years, she said, the number of people visiting for food distribution days has hit record numbers — and they aren’t coming down. See explained that before the...
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
KYTV
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
Missouri plumber converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
KYTV
Beefmasters and Hallmark Inn Motel in Joplin is coming down
Wheeler Excavation began the demolition November 29, 2022. They tell us it could be 2-3 weeks to completely clear the 3 acre property. JOPLIN, Mo. — After many years in disrepair the former Best Western Hallmark Inn Motel and Beefmasters is coming down at 3600 S Rangeline. It’s had many names over the years, most recently known as the Sunrise...
auroraadvertiser.net
Residents can pay city bills online
The City of Marionville is now offering residents the ability to access utility account information and pay utility bills, plus more, online. In order to provide superior customer service and added convenience for those in the community, the City of Marionville has launched FrontDesk, an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place.
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Springfield Business Journal
Former construction company owner dies at 73
A Springfield construction industry veteran who led his own company for nearly 30 years has died. Cliff Kennedy died Nov. 27 at age 73, according to an obituary posted to GreenlawnFuneralHome.com. The cause of death was not disclosed. Kennedy founded Kennedy Contractors in 1981 with his wife, Kathy, according to...
koamnewsnow.com
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
ozarksfn.com
Goswick Ag Services
History: The Goswick family has been spreading lime and fertilizer in the McDonald County, Mo., area for four generations. Cody’s great-grandfather M.F. Goswick started Goswick Lime Company in 1939, then started a rock quarry in 1975. “I grew up in the passenger seat with my dad (Scott) spreading,” Cody...
