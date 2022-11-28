Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
There’s a strong possibility that the bear market in stocks is over as investors have given up hope
A contrarian case can be made that the stock market rally since the October lows is the beginning of a new bull market. That’s because the criteria for “capitulation” that I laid out in previous columns have been met. Capitulation occurs when investors give up because of...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Miami Herald
Why ‘isms’ are a test for investors and the Federal Reserve
Investing is full of “isms.” Capitalism, optimism and pessimism are the three most common.
Air pollution hurts Bangladesh GDP as well as health - World Bank
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Air pollution in Bangladesh is robbing the South Asian nation of economic growth as well as causing premature death and illness, the World Bank said on Sunday.
Got $300? 4 Sensational Stocks That Make for Rock-Solid End-of-Year Buys
A reasonably small amount of cash can go a long way when invested in top-notch companies.
OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is poised to stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, four OPEC+ sources said as the alliance gathers after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said late Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
Opinion: Is China working toward collaboration, competition or conflict?
The war in Ukraine and the political battles at home have raged unabated for what now seems forever. Meanwhile the sporadic flareups between the U.S. and an ascendant People’s Republic of China have been relegated to a secondary priority. China has enthroned its President Xi Jinping for a third...
Comments / 0