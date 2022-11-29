ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran v USA: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the key details as USA take on Iran in the final round of Group matches at the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic will attempt to lead the USA to the knockout stages when they face Iran in Qatar on Tuesday.

A win for the USA will secure their passage into the knockout stages whilst Iran also know they need a win to qualify.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC2, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

