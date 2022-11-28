Wales v England: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as England and Jordan Henderson take on Wales in the final round of matches in Group B at the World Cup.
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is tipped to start for England ahead of Reds target Jude Bellingham when they take on Wales in World Cup Group B on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate's team need a draw to secure qualification to the knockout stages after picking up four points from their opening two matches.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be available to the England manager should he wish to freshen up his team after a disappointing display against the USA.
Wales can also still qualify but will need to beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and USA.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:00pm GMT
View the original article to see embedded media.
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:00pm ET
Pacific time: 11:00am PT
Central time: 1:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.
For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0