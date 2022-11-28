ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales v England: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

All the key details as England and Jordan Henderson take on Wales in the final round of matches in Group B at the World Cup.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is tipped to start for England ahead of Reds target Jude Bellingham when they take on Wales in World Cup Group B on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's team need a draw to secure qualification to the knockout stages after picking up four points from their opening two matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be available to the England manager should he wish to freshen up his team after a disappointing display against the USA.

Wales can also still qualify but will need to beat England and hope for a draw between Iran and USA.

Jordan Henderson could replace Jude Bellingham when England face Wales on Tuesday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

