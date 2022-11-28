ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Morrissey Already Has a Follow-Up to His Unreleased Album in the Works

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1bJJ_0jQHY2aY00

Even though his latest solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, has been put on hold, Morrissey already has plans for the record’s follow-up.

In a recent interview, filmed in the empty London Palladium during his October U.K. tour, Morrissey gave few details about what’s to come. Though, the former Smiths frontman did allude to more new music.

“We have written the follow-up album,” he explained about his next project, set to follow the yet-to-released solo album. “And that will be recorded soon, but it won’t be released soon, because Bonfire of Teenagers must have a chance to breathe and blow and so forth. But it will be recorded soon.”

Watch the full interview, below.

During his live shows, Morrissey has been previewing much of the music from Bonfire of Teenagers. “Absolutely incredible,” he said of the fans’ reception of the new tracks in the above interview. “I am really dazed by it.”

He is currently sharing his new tunes on his U.S. end-of-year tour. However, the leg has been plagued by an unexplained “band illness” and the last five shows were canceled with Washington D.C. being the latest date to get the axe.

“Regretfully, we announce the cancellation of tomorrow’s show in D.C.,” read a Nov. 27 post on social media, explaining, “This is due to an extended recovery period.”

Stating that the Brooklyn, New York, show will go ahead as planned, the post continued. “We appreciate the love and loyalty shown during this unfortunate time.” Morrissey is scheduled to finish out his U.S. trek with appearances in Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Amid the show cancelations, Morrissey recently offered fans a first official look into the delayed album. His first single release in three years, “Rebel Without Applause,” is available below.

Photo: Jim Dyson

