Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Breakdown: First Look at Autobots, Maximals & Terrorcons
The first teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released, giving fans an exciting preview of the 90s nostalgia and fresh set of characters in this addition to the Transformers film series. This addition is planned to be the first installment for a new trilogy, which follows the same continuity as Bumblebee from 2018. Inspired by the 1996 Transformers: Beast Wars television show, this movie will feature two new factions of Transformers: the animalistic Maximals and the dangerous Terrorcons. The teaser trailer features a first look at the expanded roster of Transformers ready to hit the big screen, so we take a look and get primed for the action that is on its way.
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, and More to Cast
Who remembers the Beast Wars Transformers cartoon in the 90s? If you do, then you were probably over the moon to learn that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and that it would be the first in an already-planned trilogy. Now, you'll be excited to learn that even more cast members have been added to the new movie.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Footage Teases the Fight With Kang
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four coming to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s already time to look ahead to the next phase. Things will kick of in both massive and also microscipically tiny fashion with a trip to the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Breakdown: "I'm Done Running"
If the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is saying anything, it's that James Gunn is going to be breaking some hearts along the way. The film not only completes Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but also marks his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he's set to co-head DC Films. But Gunn looks like he's going to place it all on the table - testing the Guardians' bonds as a team while also delving deep into the origins of the cantankerous Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Director Teases Kang Is a “Bigger Threat Than Thanos”
After a wide-ranging and diverse beginning to the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without a truly singular threat that could bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes together for a dramatic showdown, Phase 5 of the MCU is kicking off with the introduction of the new big bad for the Avengers to face. The introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to shape the MCU in a whole new direction, with a threat bigger than any that has been seen before, according to director Peyton Reed.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Collider
The 10 Best, Hardest to Watch Fight Scenes of All Time
To be perfectly blunt, most movie fight scenes make violence look fun. Movies usually aim to be entertaining, and as such, they often shy away from the brutality that the on-screen violence would involve if it happened in reality. Many action movies are escapist entertainment, so there's every chance most viewers won't want to see something too brutal or realistic.
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Collider
New 'A Man Called Otto' Trailer Shows Tom Hanks As the World's Grumpiest Neighbor
Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released a new trailer for A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks' newest film project. The new trailer gives us a closer look at the eponymous and grumpy Otto before the film's release on January 13, 2023. The new film is based on the # 1...
Collider
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
Collider
Robert De Niro to Lead Political Thriller Series 'Zero Day' at Netflix
In a first for his storied career, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is taking a leading role in a television series. Variety reports that The Godfather, Part II and Raging Bull star will appear in the political thriller limited series Zero Day from creators Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Details of the project are currently under wraps, but it is currently in development at Netflix.
Collider
Sight & Sound Best Films List: What Do the New Additions and Absences Mean?
It's a year ending in a two, so film geeks know what that means. It's time for a new edition of the Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll. A tradition based on the opinions of countess film critics that dates back to 1952 (and, starting in 1992, was paired up with a separate list of the greatest films as polled by directors), this list often serves, among other functions, as a great way to efficiently showcase quality movies from around the world. If you’re too daunted by all the options out there in the pantheon of global cinema, the films that top the Sight & Sound Greatest Films list can be a helpful way to cut through the noise. That’s just one of the many things readers can take away from this poll, with the various additions and subtractions from this edition of the list being especially enticing in terms of their underlying meaning.
Collider
10 Differences Between Dinsey's 'Pinocchio' and 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life. The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by...
Collider
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
Collider
From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'Visions': 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked
From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear. The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the...
Collider
'Shrinking': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Comedy
What Is the Release Date for Shrinking (and How Many Episodes Are There)?. Therapists in movies and television, much like doctors and other medical professionals, are often treated as narrative devices in stories rather than characters with their own thoughts, emotions, and desires. That's because that is exactly how many everyday people see their therapists or psychologists, as patients seek their advice and answers for whatever they may be troubled by. It's easy to forget that, outside their professional lives treating people with complex trauma and mental health issues, these medical professionals are also people too, and even they can have their own opinions and biases that they keep to themselves when treating a patient. This begs two questions that may come to mind to someone seeking therapy - what is this therapist really thinking and what if they said what they're really thinking?
Collider
'Indiana Jones 5': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About 'The Dial of Destiny'
Why Is Steven Spielberg Not Directing Indiana Jones 5?. Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.
Collider
'Indiana Jones 5' Unearths New Title for Next Installment
Work on the long-awaited fifth installment to the Indiana Jones franchise has kicked into high gear over the past year. Since 2008 after the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the project had been seemingly stuck in quicksand, with former steward Steven Spielberg passing the film onto his predecessor and writing duties becoming a proverbial hot potato being passed around from one creative to another. With director James Mangold hard at work on post-production though, this mythical movie is more real than ever. Now, with D23 underway and the whip-cracking adventure featured, we now know the likely final movie in Harrison Ford's tenure will be called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Collider
What James Gunn's 'Kingdom Come' Teaser Could Mean for the DCEU
There has been a lot of excitement over James Gunn and Peter Safran being named the heads of the newly established DC Studios. Since this game-changing news hit the airwaves in October, Gunn hasn’t been too shy about teasing what the next 10 years of the DC Universe would look like under his new regime. This includes teasing characters like Lobo and Mister Terrific. Now the fan-favorite filmmaker has just dropped arguably his juiciest tease of all, and it involves Kingdom Come.
Collider
James Cameron's Activism Makes 'Avatar' More Powerful
The impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water has reignited discussions about why James Cameron’s original film was such an anomaly in nearly every way imaginable. The film’s unprecedented box office success, its use of emerging 3D technology, and its critical acclaim defied any expectations that doubters may have had. Everyone should have learned by now to never doubt Cameron, who managed to conceive of the entire world of Pandora on his own. There aren’t many other films that have grossed over $1 billion that aren’t sequels, comic book adaptations, reboots, or fairy tales; in fact, one of the only other ones that is similarly original is Cameron’s other blockbuster, Titanic.
Comments / 0