Dolores F. Swierz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Swierz, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home. Dolores was born July 9, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lewis and Elsie M. Gilbert Lewis and came to the Youngstown area in 1975 from Parma.
Cynthia L. Papp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Papp, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Cynthia, who was affectionately known as Cindy, was born August 20, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex Papp, Jr. and...
James P. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara. He proudly served with the United States Army and was...
Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods. Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
Aaron Michael Prezgay, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Prezgay, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1987, to Steven Prezgay and Michelle Phelps. Aaron graduated from Brookfield High School in 2006, where he excelled...
Louise West, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio. Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott. She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend...
Albert Torres, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Torres, Jr., 86, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Al (also known as Diamond) was born July 11, 1936, the middle son of Teresa and Albert Torres, Sr. and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.
Agnes M. Pierson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli. Agnes graduated from East High School. She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown...
Robert Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Davis 96, of Youngstown, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Mr Davis was cared for through Traditions Health Hospice Care at the home of his daughter Marilyn Lane of Youngstown, Ohio and his son Ronald Davis of Wichita, Kansas, who lovingly took care of their father during his final days here on earth.
Alyce DeMarco, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce DeMarco, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 13, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Liberato and Rose (Pecchio) Detesco. Her husband, Dr. Dominic DeMarco, DDS, whom she married on September 10, 1955,...
Sherman Lee McCoy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Lee McCoy, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke. Sherman was born July 23, 1943 in Palo Pinto, Texas to Veva Marie Gann-McCoy and John Timothy McCoy. He spent his early childhood in Fortune Bend, Texas, moved to Mineral...
Mary C. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...
Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
Audrey Marie Slanina, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Marie Slanina, 87, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Assumption Village. Audrey was born January 12, 1935, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada, a daughter of Duncan and Sarah “Sadie” Guthreaux McNeil. At the age of 26, after meeting...
James White, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James White of Beloit, Ohio passed away on December 1, 2022. He was 87. James was born on April 16, 1935. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree...
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
