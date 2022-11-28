YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Davis 96, of Youngstown, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Mr Davis was cared for through Traditions Health Hospice Care at the home of his daughter Marilyn Lane of Youngstown, Ohio and his son Ronald Davis of Wichita, Kansas, who lovingly took care of their father during his final days here on earth.

