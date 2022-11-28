Read full article on original website
ucsf.edu
Melanie Morrison, PhD, Joins UCSF Radiology Faculty in the Neuroimaging Research Group
The UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging is pleased to announce that Melanie Morrison, PhD, has joined our faculty as an assistant professor in residence in the neuroimaging research group starting on December 1, 2022. Dr. Morrison joined the department in 2016 as a postdoctoral scholar in...
ucsf.edu
2022 Winter Building Closures: Kalmanovitz Library and Hearst Room
From Thursday, December 23, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023 the UCSF Kalmanovitz Library and the Hearst Room (the student-only study space) at Parnassus Heights campus will be closed to all students, staff, faculty and visitors due to ongoing building construction. Both spaces will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Please note that the following 24-hour spaces at Mission Bay are still accessible to students via UCSF ID badge.
ucsf.edu
Drug Discovery Fellow Opportunities at D. E. Shaw Research
D. E. Shaw Research is seeking Ph.D.–level scientists to join our New York–based team. This is a unique opportunity to develop and work with transformative technology in a dynamic, interdisciplinary environment. Candidates should have expertise in computational biophysics or chemistry, structural biology, or drug discovery. Relevant areas of...
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fontana Herald News
Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow
The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’
Local hospitals are seeing a surge of patients during the 'tripledemic' of the flu, coronavirus, and RSV. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. As of Nov. 30, Riverside County has a total of 215 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 23 in the ICU. The post RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’ appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County reports first child flu-associated death
A child from western Riverside County is the county's first flu-associated death, health officials announced on Thursday. Officials said the child, who was younger than 10 years of age, died at a local hospital recently after being taken to the facility with respiratory symptoms. The child had been ill for several days and tested positive The post Riverside County reports first child flu-associated death appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Vallley in-house TV wins awards
Moreno Valley has won awards for videos it produced detailing events, programs, and services in the city. Its media and communications division recently won a first-place award in community awareness, public/community meetings, and library programming, according to a statement on the city’s website. That award was presented by the...
Fontana Herald News
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Mojave desert tortoises headed toward extinction
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors recently approved a new project aimed at helping to protect the endangered desert tortoise. A $117,000 fencing project will help keep the reptiles from falling into a working gravel pit north of the city of Blythe. LA Times staff writer Louis Sahagun talked with...
californiaglobe.com
Department of Interior To Give $250 Million In Funding For Salton Sea Restoration Efforts
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday that they will provide $250 million in funding to help reduce health risks and increase aquatic restoration efforts at the Salton Sea in Southern California. Since being formed over 100 years ago, the inland Salton Sea, located in Riverside County and Imperial...
Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park
The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
