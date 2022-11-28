Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
wwnytv.com
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
wwnytv.com
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
wwnytv.com
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
wwnytv.com
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home launches annual holiday appeal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has launched its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign. CHJC’s Michelle Monnat said the idea is to spread holiday cheer to the children and families they serve, as well as some of the staff that take care of those kids and families. In all, the Children’s Home serves 3,000 people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
wwnytv.com
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
wwnytv.com
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2013 chat with Santa
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2013 for a chat with Santa. Watch the story by then-reporter Asa Stackel on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
wwnytv.com
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
wwnytv.com
Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors. The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months. While there,...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
wwnytv.com
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament taking place at Case Middle School. In the late game, a Frontier League-NAC meeting as the host Cyclones met Canton. In the 1st quarter, Ryan...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
Comments / 0