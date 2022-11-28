Giants OL Nick Gates: Profile in Courage

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates's amazing comeback continued with his receipt of the prestigious Ed Block Courage Award this week.

After suffering a severely broken leg that required multiple surgeries, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates probably should have counted his blessings at being able to walk again and called it a day.

But that's not who the 27-year-old Gates is. An underdog from Day 1 who came in undrafted out of Nebraska and who fought his way into the Giants starting offensive line lineup before his left leg was shattered last year in a game against the Washington Commanders, Gates is a fighter, a true profile in courage, and, fittingly, the New York Giants 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The Ed Block Courage Awards honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award is unique in that the recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates.

The recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. He is also a community role model. And with this honor, Gates enters into an association by becoming a major component of the Courage House National Support Network for Kids and becomes an Ambassador of Courage for victims of abuse, violence, and neglect.

"It’s meaningful even if it wasn’t voted on by teammates but even more so that my teammates voted on it," Gates said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. "They saw me every day last year putting in the hard work to get back to where I was and all the struggles and all the things I had to overcome. It felt pretty good to get my name called, especially with that two other guys that were in the group with me, with (wide receiver) Sterling (Shepard) and (quarterback) Daniel (Jones). I think that’s a good group to get picked out of, and it’s an honor."

Gates has admitted that being patient in his comeback and rehab sometimes tested his resolve. But knowing that he wanted to return to the game so that he could ultimately go out on his terms, he said he took things day by day and controlled what he could control.

"What happened happened, and I can’t control that part of it, so all I can control is my attitude and what I do every day. I just tried to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. So, that’s all I tried to tell myself," he said.

Gates, who recently returned to the active roster after spending the entire spring, summer, and first few weeks of the season on the PUP list while he continued the latter stages of his rehab, has a chance now of supplanting Jon Feliciano as the team's full-time center.

According to Pro Football Focus, GAtes has been nearly pristine in his run blocking and pass protection. The popular analytics site has Gates allowing just one pressure in his first start since his injury (against Dallas) and two total pressures in 107 snaps played this season.

Gates, who has always been a technician, was proficient as ever in finishing his blocks, playing with power, and moving people. Against the Cowboys, who field a quick defensive front, he stayed toe-for-toe with the challenges put before him. And he even led the way on Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown run, delivering a physical, bone-jarring block that let his man know he meant business.

Gates played so well that it would be surprising if he hasn't Wally-Pipped Feliciano for the starting center job.

"We’ll see," Gates said when asked if he could make the job his over the season's remaining weeks. "I’ve just got to play, put some good film out there and just play the way I play. Do what I’ve got to do. I feel like center, or wherever it’s at, I’m going to play hard and try to put the best tape on the film."

If he's not the starter, Gates said he has no plans to change how he attacks every day.

"I try to prepare every week like I’m a starter, no matter if I am or not. You stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready, right? I feel like it was nice getting in there, having the week to know where I’m playing and knowing what I’m going to do for that week," he said.

"It was nice to be able to get my mind right for that and be able to work with my guards and be able to get fits with them during the week. So that helped. I feel like I’m always ready for whatever. If I’m getting thrown in the middle of the game or not, I think we have a good group on the inside.

If he does remain the starter, Gates will have to help the offensive line navigate some potential personnel changes, especially if Ben Bredeson, who was designated to return from IR, is added back to the roster and the starting lineup.

"I feel like our group, we fit in well together," Gates said of the offensive line. "I feel like we all play well off each other. Everybody knows what they’ve got to do, and everybody knows their job, making it ten times easier for an offensive center.

"I know we have a rookie (Evan Neal), but I feel like he carries himself as a veteran at right tackle. He does his job and knows how to do his job, so that helps."

What also helps is that Gates knows his place.

"I try to take the vocal lead when it’s my turn," he said when asked if he feels comfortable being a leader in the huddle now that he's back. "When I’m the center, I feel like until (quarterback) Daniel (Jones) is in the huddle, it’s my huddle, and I’m going to take over as that guy, and once Daniel steps in, it’s his.

"But I feel like that’s any center--every center has to be the leader of the group and set the tone. They’ve just got to make sure everybody’s going in the right direction and play hard."

