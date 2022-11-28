There's still time to grab these slick Beats wireless earbuds at their lowest price

It's Monday, which means Cyber Monday deals are in full effect. You're probably scrambling around for some last-minute sales, and fortunately, there are still plenty to take advantage of before the day is through. One worth pointing out is this discount on the Beats Studio Buds , which brings them down from their usual $149 price to just $89. But the deal won't last long, so you should get on it!

Believe it or not, we consider the Beats Studio Buds some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They're on the cheaper end when compared to others on the list, but they still offer plenty of great features. Aside from a pretty slick design in a few different colorways, the Beats Studio Buds provide fantastic sound with Spatial Audio support and ANC.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $89.95 at Amazon | Best Buy View Deal

A full charge will get you up to eight hours of listening with ANC off and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. If you want to block out the world, however, you'll get away with up to 5/15 hours of battery life.

The buds are compatible with Android and iOS, and there's even Fast Pair, so you can open the case and connect to your phone with the click of a button — no pairing menus required.

The best part is that you get six months of free Apple Music with the purchase of the buds, making this deal even better than it already was by throwing in one of the best music streaming services . That's over $200 for the earbuds and Apple Music, which you're getting for just $89. This is the lowest price Amazon has offered on these earbuds, but the deal is over once Cyber Monday ends, so hop to it!

Otherwise, check out some other Cyber Monday headphone deals from companies like Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, and more.