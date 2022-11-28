Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn miss Monday's practice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBORO -- For the second straight week, the Patriots' schedule is a little loopy. With another Thursday night game -- this time a home tilt against the 8-3 Buffalo Bills -- Monday is more like regular week's Thursday for New England.

That is usually the day when the most important practice of the week takes place. On this Monday/Thursday, the Patriots released their first injury report of Week 13, and two key offensive players are in the "Did Not Participate" section.

That would be running back Damien Harris, who is nursing a thigh injury he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Vikings, and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who is still dealing with a foot injury. Wynn did not play last week, and played just 20 offensive snaps in Week 11's win over the Jets.

In the better news department, center David Andrews and receiver Jakobi Meyers were both limited participants on Monday. Andrews sat out last week with a thigh injury he suffered in Week 11, while Meyers had to sit out a large stretch against the Vikings in Week 12 after suffering a shoulder injury early in the game.

In total, six Patriots were limited on Monday:

C David Andrews - Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste - Calf
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Knee

The Patriots also practiced on Sunday, and Andrews was on the field for that session as well. It's a good sign that the center is progressing toward playing Thursday night against Buffalo.

On the Buffalo side, the Bills have an illness running through their locker room, which caused five players to miss Monday's practice. Two other players missed the session with an injury, including linebacker Von Miller:

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle
S Damar Hamlin - Illness
CB Dane Jackson - Illness
S Jaquan Johnson - Illness
LB Von Miller - Knee
TE Quintin Morris - Illness
WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as a full participant on Monday despite his right elbow injury.

WBZ-TV gets you ready for Thursday night's Patriots-Bills clash starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night with Patriots All Access! Coverage continues that evening at 9:30 p.m. with Patriots 1st Down on TV38, and we'll bring you a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

