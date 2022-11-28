Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas
He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
Only Four Disney Stores Remain in Texas
The magic of Disney is something near and dear to my heart. I know plenty of Texans feel the same way, as some surveys have found out just which Disney characters are their favorite, including the hard choice of a favorite Disney princess. As a former Disney Store cast member,...
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
Local Artist Can Apply To Help Create 80th Anniversary Mural For El Paso County Coliseum
The El Paso County Coliseum is commemorating its 80th Anniversary in a very special way and they want the community to be a part of this celebration. Specifically community artists. In a post shared earlier this month to the El Paso County Economic Development’s Facebook page, El Paso County officials...
El Paso Comic Con Featuring Huge Names In Hollywood & Wrestling
Every year, Comic Con is THE perfect time for fellow nerds to wear their best costumes & oggle at all things comic book, tv show, wrestling related. Last year we saw huge names like William Shatner & Mick Foley come say hello to El Paso fans. The line up for...
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
El Paso Names That Deserve To Be In Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Think of all the names that are in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame... I can easily see some artists that deserve to be in there (and some that frankly DON'T need to be in there...). But I haven't seen any names from El Paso... why not?. According to...
Former UTEP Linebacker Kalaii Griffin Set for Shark Tank Appearance on Friday
Former UTEP linebacker Kalaii Griffin has an opportunity of a lifetime this Friday when he represents his company, ShredSkinz, on the popular Shark Tank television show, debuting at 6 pm MST on ABC. Upon graduation from UTEP, Griffin started ShredSkinz in 2020 with a goal to help reduce weight loss...
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner as a Pizza or Burger in El Paso
Sometimes Thanksgiving can get boring with the same holiday dishes. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all that good stuff is expected, but what if you could get it as a pizza?. What if someone crammed all that holiday goodness into a burger?. Well, foodies and Thanksgiving lovers rejoice....
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving
I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
The First Thanksgiving In The US May Have Happened in El Paso
Thanksgiving is usually the time we get to enjoy plenty of food & sports. For some this might be part of your routine already, but on Thanksgiving we especially partake with family or friends. We've been taught in school about the story of Thanksgiving & when it occurred; November 24th...
Join The Christmas Spirit At The Horizon City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony
From Winterfest to the downtown Christmas tree lighting, the city of El Paso is starting to look like a Christmas wonderland and I am loving it!!. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, many locals witnessed the first-ever Holiday Lights on The Lakes featuring the iconic Fred Loya Light Show. This event is...
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses
The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
El Paso’s Taco Shop Offers Up Another Exotic Dish to Try
It looks like El Paso's very own the Taco Shop is at it again, offering up an new exotic and intriguing dish. In the past, the Taco Shop, with two locations at East or West, has offered up some unique dishes, like when they offered ants as a taco meat option.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
