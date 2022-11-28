ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 KISS FM

Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas

He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed

Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Helping others during the holidays, continued II

There are many nonprofits and charitable organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County that provide care and support for those in need every day of the year. As we approach the holidays, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time,” as Charles Dickens said in his classic 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Only Four Disney Stores Remain in Texas

The magic of Disney is something near and dear to my heart. I know plenty of Texans feel the same way, as some surveys have found out just which Disney characters are their favorite, including the hard choice of a favorite Disney princess. As a former Disney Store cast member,...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
US105

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Operation Noel helps Chaparral family

EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews. One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old. Zamarron recently moved back from...
CHAPARRAL, NM
desertexposure.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
