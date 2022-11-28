Read full article on original website
It’s official: Deion Sanders named Colorado football coach
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. see also Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday...
PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship
Relive the action of the Big Ten football championship with 30 photos from inside Lucas Oil Stadium where Purdue took on Michigan.
What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm took to the podium following the Boilermakers' 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
