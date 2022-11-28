Read full article on original website
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
WLFI.com
Ouiatenon Preserve fundraising for Giving Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Giving Tuesday and the historical landmark Ouiatenon Preserve is fundraising to continue its uptake. In a place that emanates the past, members of the Tippecanoe Historical Association have decided to focus on the future. Director of Ouiatenon Preserve Colby Bartlett shares the landmark is asking for donations in honor of Giving Tuesday.
2 years later, dog at Clinton County Humane Society still searching for home
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — After a two-year stay at the Humane Society of Clinton County, one dog is still looking for his forever home. Andre is a German shepherd mix who will take some time to trust people, and for good reason. Andre showed up to the shelter Nov....
WLFI.com
Columbian Park carousel misses another deadline
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A planned carousel at Columbian Park is more than two years behind schedule. Officials hoped the carousel might be delivered this fall. The project already missed a spring deadline. For now, the park's $1.8 million carousel building continues to sit empty. The City of Lafayette...
Missing northwest Indiana man located; Silver Alert canceled
DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from northwest Indiana has been canceled. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that 76-year-old Jerry Peyton has been located and was being transported. Commenters on the post noted that Peyton had been found safe.
WLFI.com
Purdue Music Organization Christmas Show returns
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2 P.M. are your chance to see the 89th annual production. All PMO ensembles will be a part of the performance, including the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purduettes, University Choir and the Purdue Bells and Heart & Soul.
WLFI.com
What to know about Saturday's Greater Lafayette Christmas parade
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A very, merry Christmas parade is coming to Main Street this weekend. The Greater Lafayette Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 11th Street and travels west down Main Street until dead-ending at Riehle Plaza. The event is expected to last an hour and...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
WLFI.com
Christmas tree arrives at Memorial Great Hall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of its annual Christmas tree Monday afternoon. The Purdue Memorial Great Hall was filled with the smell of pine needles as workers dragged in a 25-foot-tree. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., Purdue President Mitch Daniels will light up the locally donated tree. Elizabeth Zelt of the Purdue Student Union Board shares where this year's tree came from.
Yahoo Sports
Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A bullet hole in a mailbox silently tells of Terry Robinson's last moments of life. “The bullet went through the mailbox right there,” neighbor Lepkicha Fields said, pointing to a mailbox that included police tape to show the scale of the hole. "It happened right...
WLFI.com
Silver Alert issued for missing DeMotte man cancelled
DEMOTTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing DeMotte man believed to be in extreme danger. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 177 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.
Indiana man sentenced for embezzling millions from family business
A Greenwood man will spend the next six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $14 million over the course of four and a half years.
WLFI.com
Indiana woman gets 35-year sentence in death of stepson, 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of...
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
Situation dire at Indianapolis Animal Care Services due to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — “Please, we are begging you, do not bring animals to us.” Indianapolis Animal Care Services is not mincing words about their dire situation due to overcrowding at the shelter. There isn’t enough kennel space. There are too many animals being brought in. There are not enough people taking them home. Animal crates are […]
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
NBC Chicago
Arrest Documents Unsealed in 2017 Killing of 2 Indiana Teens
Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
