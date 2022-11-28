Read full article on original website
Cody Gakpo ‘focused’ on World Cup bid amid transfer speculation
Cody Gakpo has insisted he will not allow the prospect of a move, possibly to Manchester United, to distract him from his bid to win the World Cup with the Netherlands and said he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.The PSV Eindhoven winger, who attracted interest from United in the summer, is adamant the uncertainty about where he will play is not a distraction now.United manager Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another attacker and he has lost a forward from his squad with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by mutual agreement.Gakpo,...
Argentina 2, Australia 1
Argentina11—2 First Half_1, Argentina, Messi, (Otamendi), 35th minute. Second Half_2, Argentina, Alvarez, 57th; 3, Australia, Fernandez, 77th. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Argentina, Emilano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani. Yellow Cards_Irvine, Australia, 15th; Degenek, Australia, 38th. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski. 4th Official_Mario...
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy.Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from locals...
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
Netherlands 3, United States 1
Netherlands21—3 First Half_1, Netherlands, Depay, (Dumfries), 10th minute; 2, Netherlands, Blind, (Dumfries), 45th+1. Second Half_3, United States, Wright, (Pulisic), 76th; 4, Netherlands, Dumfries, (Blind), 81st. Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer. Yellow Cards_Koopmeiners, Netherlands, 60th; De Jong, Netherlands, 87th. Referee_Wilton...
