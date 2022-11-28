Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
NBC Miami
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round […]
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Australia defeats Denmark to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront. Australia (2-0-1) defeated Denmark (0-1-2), 1-0, in a tense match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. With the win, Australia moves on to the knockout stage and Denmark has been eliminated from the World Cup.
2022 FIFA World Cup Will Make History With All-Female Refereeing Crew
Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz are set to oversee Thursday's match between Costa Rica and Germany.
Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
This year's World Cup has already seen some of the strongest matchups and upsets in the tournament's history.
CBS Sports
World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings
Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Where To Watch Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Here you can find all the details you need of where to watch Brazil v Switzerland in the World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Tunisia defeats France, 1-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Tunisia (1-1-1) defeated France (2-0-1) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Simultaneously, Australia took down Denmark in another Group D match. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the...
FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Australia Vs Denmark
Australia face Denmark, with the winner securing a spot in the Round of 16 along with France, but who will it be? Here's where you can go to find out.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Germany in danger of second successive World Cup group-stage exit
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The unthinkable could happen again. Germany remain in real danger...
Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16 for first time in 16 years
Mathew Leckie claimed a fine second-half winner as Australia masterminded a World Cup shock by progressing to the knockout stages with a 1-0 victory which eliminated Denmark.The Socceroos and the Danes were both in danger of crashing out of the tournament due to Tunisia taking the lead against reigning champions France in the other Group D fixture.But Leckie had other ideas and delivered the knockout blow for the Danes with a superb solo effort in the 60th minute to send Australia into the last 16 for the first time since 2006.WE'RE INTO THE #FIFAWORLDCUP ROUND OF 16!!! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#GiveIt100 #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/S6wt8eKTvS—...
ng-sportingnews.com
Are Australia any chance against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup? Why Socceroos could stop Lionel Messi and Co.
Against all odds, Australia have made it to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Drawn in a daunting Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, the Socceroos were given little hope of advancing, let alone winning a game. Well Graham Arnold's side not only...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
