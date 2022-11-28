ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mainebiz.biz

With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states

Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
themainewire.com

Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment

For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Holiday tea in Deer Isle

DEER ISLE — A festive holiday tea, open to all, will be held in St. Brendan’s Parish Hall at 627 North Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Plates of scones, sweets and savories will be served along with tea. Please join us for this fun social occasion to celebrate the holidays with your family and/or friends.
DEER ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Sumner construction continues

SULLIVAN — The Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Building Committee met on Nov. 22 to discuss the current status of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus building, which opened to students on Oct. 20. Students were allowed to begin in-person instruction in the building after RSU 24 obtained a temporary certificate of occupancy.
SULLIVAN, ME
wabi.tv

3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Open mic night in Winter Harbor

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All hosts an open mic night on the third Friday of each month, opening the Hammond Hall stage to the community. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
LOWELL, ME
WMTW

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home

CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
CORINNA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill barn destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

BLUE HILL — A fire destroyed a barn at 513 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. The Blue Hill Fire Department first responded to the scene, where it was assisted by the volunteer fire departments of Brooklin, Sedgwick and Surry which responded for mutual aid.
BLUE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Children's author at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Books are co-sponsoring an author event for kids and families with Kimberly Ridley on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at the library. Ridley is the author of the new book "The Secret Stream," a nonfiction picture book...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Living nativity is planned

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is having its annual Outdoor Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-7:20 p.m. The address is 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor.
BAR HARBOR, ME

