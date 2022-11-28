Read full article on original website
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
themainewire.com
Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment
For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
foxbangor.com
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
Ellsworth American
Holiday tea in Deer Isle
DEER ISLE — A festive holiday tea, open to all, will be held in St. Brendan’s Parish Hall at 627 North Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Plates of scones, sweets and savories will be served along with tea. Please join us for this fun social occasion to celebrate the holidays with your family and/or friends.
Ellsworth American
Sumner construction continues
SULLIVAN — The Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Building Committee met on Nov. 22 to discuss the current status of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus building, which opened to students on Oct. 20. Students were allowed to begin in-person instruction in the building after RSU 24 obtained a temporary certificate of occupancy.
wabi.tv
3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
Ellsworth American
Open mic night in Winter Harbor
WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All hosts an open mic night on the third Friday of each month, opening the Hammond Hall stage to the community. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
wabi.tv
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill barn destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
BLUE HILL — A fire destroyed a barn at 513 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. The Blue Hill Fire Department first responded to the scene, where it was assisted by the volunteer fire departments of Brooklin, Sedgwick and Surry which responded for mutual aid.
wabi.tv
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
Ellsworth American
Children's author at Blue Hill Library
BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Books are co-sponsoring an author event for kids and families with Kimberly Ridley on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at the library. Ridley is the author of the new book "The Secret Stream," a nonfiction picture book...
Ellsworth American
Living nativity is planned
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is having its annual Outdoor Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-7:20 p.m. The address is 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor.
