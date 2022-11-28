Read full article on original website
Related
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cross Country (CCRN)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Kearney Hub
New 2022 IRA RMD Tables: What Every Retiree Must Know
IRAs play a crucial role in helping millions of Americans save for retirement. But once you retire, traditional IRAs force you to start taking money out once you turn 72. Fail to take out your required minimum distribution (RMD) on time, and you'll face a harsh IRS penalty of 50%.
Business Insider
A 31-year-old on the road to early retirement used 5 strategies to grow her net worth by $141,000 in 2 years
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. 31-year-old Anita Garcia started investing when...
aarp.org
7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
Motley Fool
Why Owning Real Estate in Retirement Is a Good Idea
Rental real estate can offer reliable income streams for your retirement years. It can also pad your savings by benefiting from equity build-up and potential appreciation. Plus you don't have to be the one to manage the property if you don't want to. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. WEX shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc. Quote. The company’s revenues...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Genpact (G) Stock Now
Genpact Limited G is benefiting from its investor-friendly steps and strong clientele. G’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 11.8% and 8.2%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Genpact is benefiting from a strong clientele worldwide. The company serves almost one...
Comments / 0