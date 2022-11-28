ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cross Country (CCRN)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
NASDAQ

Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Kearney Hub

New 2022 IRA RMD Tables: What Every Retiree Must Know

IRAs play a crucial role in helping millions of Americans save for retirement. But once you retire, traditional IRAs force you to start taking money out once you turn 72. Fail to take out your required minimum distribution (RMD) on time, and you'll face a harsh IRS penalty of 50%.
aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
Motley Fool

Why Owning Real Estate in Retirement Is a Good Idea

Rental real estate can offer reliable income streams for your retirement years. It can also pad your savings by benefiting from equity build-up and potential appreciation. Plus you don't have to be the one to manage the property if you don't want to. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ

Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
NASDAQ

How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio

WEX Inc. WEX shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc. Quote. The company’s revenues...
NASDAQ

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Genpact (G) Stock Now

Genpact Limited G is benefiting from its investor-friendly steps and strong clientele. G’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 11.8% and 8.2%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Genpact is benefiting from a strong clientele worldwide. The company serves almost one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy