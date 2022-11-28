Read full article on original website
Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs in Russia Surge in Q4: Report
Russian crypto miners are piling up ASIC crypto mining rigs, owing to cheaper electricity costs. A new report by Kommersant revealed that sales of Bitcoin mining machines in the country surged rapidly in the fourth quarter, a trend backed by a resurgence of demand, despite the chaotic price action of the crypto-asset.
Bitcoin Reclaims $17K as Crypto Markets Push $900 Billion (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market capitalization is pushing $900 billion, as Bitcoin is so far successful in reclaiming $17K. The markets have fared well with yesterday’s speech of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and Bitcoin has so far been successful in reclaiming $17K. This has also pushed the total market capitalization toward...
Japanese Customers’ Cash and Crypto not Part of FTX Japan’s Estate, Will Resume Withdrawals
FTX Japan set to resume customer withdrawals as cash and crypto stored on the platform are not part of the company’s estate. The Japanese arm of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is set to resume customer withdrawals after scoring important clarifications with Japan’s Financial Services Authority. According to...
Bitcoin Remains Calm at $17K After Latest US Job Report (Weekend Watch)
The US job report, which beat expectations, didn’t result in massive price movements for BTC as it has done in the past. The latest US job report brought some brief volatility for bitcoin, but the asset remained calm overall, around $17,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now, and...
Bitcoin’s Value Artificially Inflated and Rarely Used for Legal Transactions, Says ECB
Bitcoin has a regulation problem, i.e., major regulatory agencies do not understand it. The latest critique came from the top leadership at European Central Bank (ECB), who stated that Bitcoin’s value “is likely to be artificially induced” while adding that the crypto-asset is on a “road to irrelevance.”
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Launches Tool to Enforce Creator Royalties
In recent times, several NFT marketplaces had either rejected such fees or made them optional for traders to pay. The non-fungible token (NFT) space may have been spared the brunt of the catastrophic fall of FTX, but the battle for market share continues. Amidst the chaos, Magic Eden – the most popular marketplace for Solana NFTs – announced the launch of a new tool that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in.
MEXC Global Becomes 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businesses, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. [Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
FTX Contagion Haunts Yet Another Crypto Trading Firm
Aurus has not yet officially confirmed the issue but M11 Credit assured working on a joint statement. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried may have apologized dozen times for the failure of his firm, but there’s no stopping the contagion. Another casualty came in the name of a crypto trading...
Animoca Brands Unveils $2B Metaverse Fund
The fund is yet to raise any money, though, the Animoca executive chairman said. Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands is all set to roll out a massive $2 billion fund, dubbed “Animoca Capital,” to invest in metaverse businesses, according to co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu.
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Will Acquire Celsius Owned Custody Platform GK8
The acquisition will expand Galaxy’s headcount, and help build out its GalaxyOne prime offering. Galaxy Digital has won the auction for GK8 – a crypto custody platform to be sold as part of bankruptcy proceedings for the insolvent crypto lender Celsius. Galaxy will utilize GK8’s custody solution as...
SBF Says FTX US Should be Solvent, Unsure Why Withdrawals Not Enabled
Sam Bankman-Fried maintains that FTX US is fine, despite filing for bankruptcy in November. Sam Bankman-Fried is doubling down on his claim that FTX US should never have filed for bankruptcy. The former FTX boss believes the US entity is still entirely solvent and could re-open for withdrawals right away.
Multiple SBF Appearances, Fed Chair Speech, and Market Bounce: The Week’s Crypto Recap
Sam Bankman-Fried appeared on a few occasions this week, leaving more questions than answers. Fed Chair Powell hinted at incoming hikes while the market managed to recover a bit. The past seven days were filled with a lot of information as the situation around FTX keeps unraveling. The former CEO...
Zipmex Sees Buyout Offer of $100M as it Secures Creditor Protection: Report
Zipmex was reportedly still in “advanced talks” for a potential rescue deal last month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is all set to be acquired by V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl, for $100 million. The venture capital fund is reportedly offering $30 million in cash, and the rest will be paid in crypto tokens.
The Recent Wave of Mysterious Deaths in Crypto
Amber Group’s Co-Founder – Tiantian Kullander – is the latest crypto entrepreneur to die in mysterious conditions. Tiantian Kullander – Co-Founder of the crypto firm Amber Group – unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 30. The bear market negatively affected his...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Price Increases Again With the Latest Presale Stage
The Orbeon Protocol investment platform is a new kind of crowdfunding based on buying NFTs representing equity investments. Orbeon Protocol is now in phase 2 of its presale. In phase 1, its price went up by 260%. With projected returns of 60x, analysts think ORBN will have a bright future.
Indian CBDC Fails to Impress Bankers in Initial Trials: Report
The country launched an e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on November 1. The initial excitement among Indian bankers over the launch of a central bank-sponsored digital rupee seems to be fizzling out. They find it adding to their paper and accounting work without bringing any significant benefits over the existing procedures.
Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native Metaverse Token
[PRESS RELEASE – New York, NY, 30th November 2022]. Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a partnership agreement with Tokensoft, the leading technology platform for launching digital assets. The deal will facilitate the first and second presale rounds of Uther Coin (UTHX) as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO).
Alameda Covered a $1 Billion Loss for FTX in 2021 (Report)
Alameda lost hundreds of millions covering a client’s unusually large margin position on an obscure token in April 2021. FTX’s sister trading desk, Alameda Research, bailed out the exchange before it suffered a possible $1 billion trade loss in early 2021. This news comes amid claims from former...
FNCY Launches Own Mainnet With New Tokenomics
Singapore Dec. 2, 2022 – FNCY, the Web3 entertainment platform presented by Metaverse World, a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, launches its own mainnet today and they are one step closer to bring the Web3 world where people can enjoy complete access to all forms of entertainment such as games, web-toons, web-novels, K-Pop, metaverse and more to come.
