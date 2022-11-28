Read full article on original website
Related
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
Bruce Lee Is Getting a New Biopic From Ang Lee
Almost 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee remains an icon of cinema and martial arts. People still watch his classic action movies, they still buy merchandise emblazoned with his likeness, and they are still fascinated by his philosophies and teachings. And people continue to make new art about him — including an upcoming biopic directed by Ang Lee, and starring Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee in the lead role.
Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’
Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true. In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen. Speaking on his potential role in the 2012...
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
George Takei Says William Shatner Was ‘Star Trek’s One ‘Prima Donna’
It seems that tensions are once again flaring up between two of Star Trek’s surviving co-stars. George Takei and William Shatner have butted heads in the past, and despite playing nice at press events and the like, it seems there’s still a lot of tension behind the scenes. For whatever reason, the two can’t seem to get along. Shatner thinks that Takei rides on the waves that Captain Kirk created, while Takei thinks Shatner is a total diva. Is either side justified? Who's to say? It’s just unfortunate to see them fight.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Steven Spielberg Says HBO Max Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’
Even before the pandemic, movie theaters weren’t in the greatest of shape. Then along came a novel coronavirus, one that was particularly transmissible in enclosed spaces packed with lots of people. Theaters were shuttered for months, and when they reopened it was with strict rules on crowds, cleaning, and masks — all necessary for safety, of course, but not exactly conducive to a relaxing night of escapism.
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Had Negative Affect on Her Acting Career
Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career. Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye. "After this whole big relationship and...
The Greatest Films of All Time (AKA My Sight & Sound Poll Ballot, If I’d Had One)
Every ten years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound polls hundreds of film critics and directors in order to create near-definitive lists of the best movies ever made. In 2012, critics named Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo as the finest motion picture of all time. Directors chose Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story as their top pick.
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How She Really Feels About All Those Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Headlines
Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now. In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."
‘Willow’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The following post contains some SPOILERS for the first episode of Willow. Willow fans finally have their hero back after decades of waiting. The new Lucasfilm Disney+ series features Warwick Davis returning to his signature role, in a new legacyquel show that features Willow teaming with a new generation of heroes on a world-saving quest. And as a legacyquel, the show reminds us of another recent Lucasfilm production: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also involved young heroes searching for a legendary hero of the past, who only appears in the show (or film’s) last scene.
‘The Penguin’ Series Bridges the Gap Between ‘The Batman’ and Its Sequel
Despite all the upheaval and changes behind the scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears (key word appears) that HBO Max is still moving ahead with a television show starring the version of the DC villain the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell in the recent movie The Batman. Farrell himself recently said he had read the script for the premiere episode and described the whole show as very “unusual.” (Well, yeah. Not too many television shows about comic-book super-villains!)
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
‘Glass Onion’ Review: A Densely Layered Comic Whodunit
The secret of a great murder mystery is a mixture of complexity and solvability. The case needs to be dense enough that it can’t be figured out before the solution is revealed — but once the solution is revealed, it needs to feel like the answer was staring the audience in the face the entire time. So the idea of a glass onion — with its densely packed but transparent layers — works perfectly as a metaphor not just for this particular Benoit Blanc detective story but for pretty much every entry in the whodunit genre. And even though Glass Onion is writer/director Rian Johnson’s second whodunit (or third, if you count his debut film, Brick), this feels like his definitive work in this style, throwing everything he’s learned so far, and everything he wants to say, into an extremely satisfying and surprisingly timely thriller.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0