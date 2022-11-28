Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
When The Israeli Army Asks Religious To Fight In Mixed-Gender Units
A recent controversy erupted in Israel which captures the many crosswinds of modern life in the state of Israel, especially for Hesder yeshiva students who combine Torah study with army service. This incident may have flown under the radar in North America, but it is a microcosm of the complexity of religious life in Israel.
The Jewish Press
Sane at Last: IDF May Replace Soldiers with Border Police in Hebron
Senior IDF officials are looking into the possibility of removing IDF soldiers from between 10 and 15 guard posts in the Jewish part of Hebron that are the scene of friction between soldiers and bands of Arab, secular Israeli and Haredi anarchists, Kan 11 News reported Thursday night. The soldiers...
The Jewish Press
Eye Opener: Thomas Friedman Tours Hebron’s Jewish Community with Yishai Fleisher
Yishai Fleisher, international spokesman for the City of Hebron, gave a tour of the city of Hebron to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury, on Thursday. It was Friedman’s first time in Hebron in many years, and it should be pointed out that Friedman is not known for writing particularly pro-Israel columns.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
The Jewish Press
Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel
The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
The Jewish Press
Israelis Cancel their Netflix Service over Antisemitic Arab Film
Israeli model and influencer (799k followers) Nataly Dadon this week wrote on Instagram:. “Netflix is releasing a movie called ‘Farha’ which apparently has the sole purpose of increasing antisemitism. And this is not the only anti-Israel series that gets a stage on Netflix. There’s something very cynical and painful when a film comes out that aims to present us as cruel and merciless people. … We are not the ones who put families in gas chambers, we are not the ones who watched and persecuted, we are not the ones who raped and murdered! We are the ones who have always been on the other side!
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO — (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to...
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President...
The Jewish Press
Gantz: Iran Attacked at Least 16 Civilian Vessels in Mideast in Past Five Years
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday told the defense attaches of over 30 countries that Iran had conducted at least 16 attacks on civilian vessels in the region over the past five years. “Iran is a global and regional challenge and also a threat to the State of Israel....
The Jewish Press
New Section of Imperial Roman Highway from Acre to Tiberias Uncovered
A new section of the ancient Roman highway that led from Acre to Tiberias was recently uncovered. The new road section is about 8 meters wide and about 25 meters long. The road’s boundaries are marked on the west and east by large field stones. During the excavation, fragments...
The Jewish Press
Shabbos Pointers (Part IV)
Let’s continue with our theme of enjoying and enhancing our Shabbos observances. After the Shabbos davening, there is a beautiful custom: Everyone wishes each other to have a ‘Good Shabbos’ or ‘Shabbat Shalom.’ This is literally a very rewarding experience. Hashem told Avraham Avinu, “Va’avarcha mvarcheka – I will bless those who bless you.” The commentators explain that this teaches us that anyone who blesses a Jew (as a descendent of Avraham) will be blessed by Hashem. So too, our Shabbos best wishes not only spread good will and cheer, they also get for us a heavenly blessing as well.
The Jewish Press
Herzog Faces Hate in Abraham Accords Member Bahrain, Will Also Visit UAE
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is facing hate from citizens in Bahrain as he prepares for Sunday’s visit to the Abraham Accords member nation. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued the invitation for Herzog’s state visit, to be the first by an Israeli head of state.
The Jewish Press
Has America Really Come to This?
President Joe Biden released a statement on social media, on Friday, that should never have been needed to have been said. But we’re seeing antisemitism spiking in the US. The haters and the mentally ill are not just spreading their hate, but worse, finding a receptive and believing audience.
The Jewish Press
The Future of Our History
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the battles for Hebron – from Chayei Sarah, to the media, to the provocatuerism of the radical Left. Then, Yishai’s guest appearance on the renowned Behind The Bima Program with Rabbi Efrem Goldberg and Rabbi Josh Broide, taking about the Ben Gvir phenomenon and the question of American Jewish Aliyah.
The Jewish Press
Lull Over: Rocket Fired from Gaza, IDF Attacks Hamas Targets
The IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday, in response to last night’s rocket from Gaza that fell in an open area near Nahal Oz. The IDF stated that a “central site” used for the production of most of Hamas’s rockets, as well as a terror tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip and an observation post from which an anti-aircraft missile was fired at Air Force planes, were attacked.
The Jewish Press
Take That, Mr. President: UAE Ambassador Invites Ben Gvir to his Independence Day Party
Turns out, different Arabs have radically different views of the next National Security Minister, MK Itamar Ben Gvir. On the one hand, there’s the Lions’ Den terrorist group, which went on Telegram to blame him for the killing of five Arabs over the past day and to declare a day of rage in response. Ben Gvir told 103FM Thursday morning that he was delighted to see what an impact he had – killing five terrorists by just, well, being there.
The Jewish Press
Likud and Religious Zionists Reach Coalition Agreement
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, chairman of the Likud party and Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist party have finally and officially reached an agreement in their coalition negotiations. The portfolio assignments are very similar to what JewishPress.com first reported on Wednesday. Bezalel Smotrich will be the Minister of Finance....
The Jewish Press
The Organization Fighting For Hearts And Minds
StandWithUs – which has 1.9 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – saw unprecedented levels of engagement during the latest battle between Israeli and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction in Gaza. While pro-Israel’s voices are often drowned out on social media, StandWithUs (SWU) CEO Roz Rothstein believes the messaging in Operation Breaking Dawn in August of 2022 was effective and resonated with viewers.
The Jewish Press
Antony Blinken to Keynote J Street Conference in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at leftwing J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political...
Comments / 1