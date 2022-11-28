Easily find a local provider for your vaccines at Vaccines.gov. Read important data about the vaccinations, including the age ranges of those who qualify for shots and boosters. When visiting the site, simply type in your five digit zip code and click on the vaccine you want. Available vaccine options include: a flu shot, a flu shot that is egg free, flu nasal spray and flu shots for those over 65 years of age as well as COVID-19 vaccines for both first time recipients and boosters. www.vaccines.gov.

