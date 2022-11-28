Read full article on original website
13abc.com
I-Team: Funds allocated for Toledo roads could be used for office space
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Could some of those recently approved Toledo road dollars be used to lease out office space in downtown Toledo?. The 13abc I-Team is looking into how Toledo’s income tax dollars are being used. In 2020 voters approved a quarter percent income tax increase that was...
13abc.com
Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
utoledo.edu
UTMC to Open New Surgical Intensive Care Unit Dec. 5
The University of Toledo Medical Center will open a new surgical intensive care unit on Monday, Dec. 5, enhancing the hospital’s ability to care for the most complicated trauma and surgical cases. As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most...
mlivingnews.com
December Health Notes
Easily find a local provider for your vaccines at Vaccines.gov. Read important data about the vaccinations, including the age ranges of those who qualify for shots and boosters. When visiting the site, simply type in your five digit zip code and click on the vaccine you want. Available vaccine options include: a flu shot, a flu shot that is egg free, flu nasal spray and flu shots for those over 65 years of age as well as COVID-19 vaccines for both first time recipients and boosters. www.vaccines.gov.
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
13abc.com
Lucas County kicks off its Dog License Renewal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners and Lucas County Auditor announced the kick off of the Canine Care & Control dog license renewal period, Wednesday. The announcement took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library’s Clyde S. Scoles Historic Court located o 325 Michigan St. Lucas...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
Sylvania takes first step to make foot traffic more safe
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Members of Sylvania's city government mirrored The Beatles Tuesday morning as they took an important trip across their own Abbey Road. Mayor Craig Stough, with help from the Town Crier, led a dedication of the newly installed pedestrian hybrid beacon on Harroun Road at the Sylvania River Trail crossing.
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
Hospitals seeing an increase in RSV & Flu cases
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Local hospitals have seen an uptick in patients these past couple months, but it's not due to COVID-19. "Truthfully, in the past six months or so our COVID numbers have stayed relatively steady," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, Medical Director at ProMedica Flower Hospital Emergency. "We're far from our peak in terms of hospitalization and illness. So that's really a good thing."
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo announces birth of twin Polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo made a bear-y exciting announcement on Thursday. The zoo welcomed twin Polar bear cubs for the first time since 2012. The cubs were born to mom, Crystal and dad, Nuka. Zoo officials said the Polar bear Species Survival Program (SSP) issued a breeding...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales
OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
