SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense will once more be tasked with the challenge of defending USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Williams has proven to be prolific for the Trojans in 2022 and very likely is knocking on the door of a Heisman Trophy. Utah respects what Williams is capable of doing and know it will be another long night simply trying to “do enough” against him and the USC offense.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO