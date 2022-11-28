ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Jaren Hall Remains Focused On Playing In BYU’s Bowl Game

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a right ankle injury in the win over Stanford on November 26. The injury was deemed “precautionary,” and there was no break in the ankle. That’s good news for Hall, who has to decide soon whether to move...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
TUCSON, AZ
vanquishthefoe.com

Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule

BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Caleb Williams Is A Playmaker That Utah’s Defense Respects

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense will once more be tasked with the challenge of defending USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Williams has proven to be prolific for the Trojans in 2022 and very likely is knocking on the door of a Heisman Trophy. Utah respects what Williams is capable of doing and know it will be another long night simply trying to “do enough” against him and the USC offense.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU student finds a home at Cougar football games

BYU football has had a packed season, playing teams all across the country and making trips to locations such as Oregon, Las Vegas and Florida. While many BYU fans have seen these road games as a chance to watch from the comfort of their couch, Jasmine Limbong saw a challenge. She felt the call to go to every single football game in the 2022 season, no matter the location or travel involved.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Basketball Drops Road Contest To Tarleton State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats struggled on the defensive end as they fell on the road to Tarleton State 75-65 on Tuesday night in Texas. Dillon Jones led Weber State with 16 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting from the field against Tarleton State. Junior Ballard dropped 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the three-point line. KJ Cunningham added 10 points off the bench.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE

