Vernon Daniels, 78; incomplete
Vernon "Marshall" Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Donnie Miller, 64; incomplete
Donnie Wayne Miller, 64, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Elizabeth Calhoun, 61; service later
Elizabeth Ann (Hoggard) Calhoun, 61, widow of Linwood Alan Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Newport, NC. Born July 16, 1961, in Virginia she was raised by the late Stevenson B. and Lois L. (Cullipher) Hoggard of Ahoskie, NC. She most enjoyed her time as a florist and took great joy in her creative work. Security was another field that she enjoyed and excelled with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, pour painting and snake keeping. She also participated in Civil War Reenactments, with husband Alan, where she sewed many pieces of authentic clothing. She was involved in the Women of the Moose as a past Sr. Regent & College of Regents Red Stole.
Margarita Stallings, 73; incomplete
Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Elizabeth Engleby, 58; incomplete
Elizabeth Engleby, 58, of Broad Creek, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Fred Burris, 96; no service
Fred Leroy Burris, 96, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Fred, known to all as Leroy, was born on November 28, 1926, in Fowler, Indiana, to the late Jacob and Stella Burris. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he received numerous awards including the World War II Victory Medal. After his dedicated service, Leroy had a long and fulfilling career with NCR. Working as a Technical Engineer in the world's leading enterprise technology provider of software, hardware, and services for banks, retailers, restaurants, and small businesses, Leroy saved the day numerous times with his skill and technical knowledge.
John Fedyna Jr., 40; incomplete
John Fedyna Jr., 40, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Benjaman Parmer, 62; service later
Benjaman Allen Parmer, 62, of Hubert, passed away at his home on November 24, 2022. He was born May 25, 1960, in Jacksonville, NC, a son to the late Theodore Richard and Nancy Groff Parmer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Benjaman owned and...
Edna Faulkner, 71; service Dec. 4
Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Aubrey Lincoln Jr., 96; service later
Aubrey Earl Lincoln, Jr., 96, of Hubert, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 & 2
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARGARITA STALLINGS, Havelock. Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at...
James Bair, 88; service later
Lt CMD James Ralph Bair, US Navy, Retired, 88, of Cape Carteret, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 29,2022, with his family by his side. He was born September 28,1934 a son to the late Ralph James and Louise Compton Bair. A private family Celebration of Life will...
Stop the Bleed seminar set for Dec. 1 at Maritime Museum in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, Stop the Bleed, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret...
Reward increased again in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH - Gov. Roy Cooper has nearly doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, was stabbed in the chest Aug. 29 at the 307c unit of a triplex on West Atlantic Boulevard. He later died from his wounds at Carteret Health Care.
Friends of Carteret County Public Library to hold book sale
CARTERET COUNTY — The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library will hold its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10 at the main county public library branch at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 100, Beaufort. This is the organization’s largest book sale of the year, with more...
Carteret Community College begins application process for surgical technology program
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees took action Tuesday that paves the way for a surgical technology associate degree program. Trustees unanimously approved beginning the application process, which includes applying for a grant to help with the start-up costs. The college has applied for...
Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going
Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
School board to welcome one new member, three incumbents
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will start its meeting Tuesday with the swearing in of one new member and three incumbents. Members will also elect a chairperson and vice chairperson. The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The...
Good things happening for East swim team; Mariners return to practice facility in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — Enthusiasm abounds around the East Carteret swim team this season. The Mariners have bigger roster numbers, faster times and return to Beaufort after a year practicing at the Sports Center in Morehead City. “We have grown so much it is unbelievable,” Gillian Morrow said as she enters...
WCILCA board to hold special meeting
CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on...
