Shop Local and Win Prizes with Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace Passport Program

Shopping local is always fun, but it’s even better when there are prizes involved!. Join Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and The Village Market for the BeltLine Marketplace Passport Program! By visiting the six local businesses in the retail containers on the BeltLine’s Eastside and Westside trails, shoppers can earn free MarketPlace merchandise and a $50 gift card for trying all of the businesses.
Chase Kahwinhut Earles Presents Naw’-tsiʔ: Bear Effigy Vessel

Join us for a special artist talk by master Caddo potter, Chase Kahwinhut Earles on December 10 from 3pm-5pm. Chase will share about his monumental sculpture, Naw’-tsiʔ: Bear Effigy Vessel, which was recently installed on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Ponce City Market. For hundreds of years,...
