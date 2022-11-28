Shopping local is always fun, but it’s even better when there are prizes involved!. Join Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and The Village Market for the BeltLine Marketplace Passport Program! By visiting the six local businesses in the retail containers on the BeltLine’s Eastside and Westside trails, shoppers can earn free MarketPlace merchandise and a $50 gift card for trying all of the businesses.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO