New Orleans, LA

Amazing Non-Profits to Consider for Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday, y’all! Giving Tuesday is a kick-off to the holiday season that allows us to give a little to our favorite charities and non-profits. When we give to these organizations, we’re helping others in need, supporting the arts, or funding a dream. Here’s a list of a few organizations you might consider donating to on this special day.
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
16 Things To Do In New Orleans After You’ve Had Enough Of Bourbon Street

New Orleans is the best-known address in the great state of Louisiana. Most people drive to the city, but you can also fly into the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Uber or Lyft to your hotel. I love visiting New Orleans for the cultural opportunities and lip-smacking good food. Now that I am over 50, I don’t enjoy the crowds and stress of Bourbon Street anymore, but I love visiting this historic and iconic city to enjoy things more well-suited to my older desires. Here are 16 things to do in New Orleans if you are not interested in Bourbon Street.
Council President Moreno Launches Initiative to Forgive New Orleanians’ Medical Debt

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced an initiative on Wednesday that would clear an estimated $130 million in New Orleanians’ medical debt. Moreno is collaborating with Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno to create the plan, which is similar to initiatives adopted in Cook County, Illinois, and the City of Toledo, OH earlier this year.
NOLA Tree Project Hosts the Big TREEsy Tree Giveaway Dec. 3

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the NOLA Tree Project on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Big TREEsy giveaway of 500 trees from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for Orleans Parish residents only, but not limited to district residents. All Orleans Parish residents are welcomed and must have a picture ID.
Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
New Orleans council reinstates HANO board member ousted by mayor

A Housing Authority of New Orleans board member was reinstated to her position Tuesday by the New Orleans City Council. This comes after the board member accused Mayor LaToya Cantrell of removing her without a reason. Sharon Jasper was removed from the board in an email in early November. She...
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
