FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
bigeasymagazine.com
Amazing Non-Profits to Consider for Giving Tuesday
It’s Giving Tuesday, y’all! Giving Tuesday is a kick-off to the holiday season that allows us to give a little to our favorite charities and non-profits. When we give to these organizations, we’re helping others in need, supporting the arts, or funding a dream. Here’s a list of a few organizations you might consider donating to on this special day.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Things To Do In New Orleans After You’ve Had Enough Of Bourbon Street
New Orleans is the best-known address in the great state of Louisiana. Most people drive to the city, but you can also fly into the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Uber or Lyft to your hotel. I love visiting New Orleans for the cultural opportunities and lip-smacking good food. Now that I am over 50, I don’t enjoy the crowds and stress of Bourbon Street anymore, but I love visiting this historic and iconic city to enjoy things more well-suited to my older desires. Here are 16 things to do in New Orleans if you are not interested in Bourbon Street.
bigeasymagazine.com
Council President Moreno Launches Initiative to Forgive New Orleanians’ Medical Debt
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced an initiative on Wednesday that would clear an estimated $130 million in New Orleanians’ medical debt. Moreno is collaborating with Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno to create the plan, which is similar to initiatives adopted in Cook County, Illinois, and the City of Toledo, OH earlier this year.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
myneworleans.com
NOLA Tree Project Hosts the Big TREEsy Tree Giveaway Dec. 3
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the NOLA Tree Project on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Big TREEsy giveaway of 500 trees from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for Orleans Parish residents only, but not limited to district residents. All Orleans Parish residents are welcomed and must have a picture ID.
Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
How a change in buildings– changed the worship style at a Gentilly church
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
thelouisianaweekend.com
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
WDSU
New Orleans council reinstates HANO board member ousted by mayor
A Housing Authority of New Orleans board member was reinstated to her position Tuesday by the New Orleans City Council. This comes after the board member accused Mayor LaToya Cantrell of removing her without a reason. Sharon Jasper was removed from the board in an email in early November. She...
cenlanow.com
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
WWL-TV
1 dead as Amtrak train on NY to New Orleans route, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
