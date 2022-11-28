Read full article on original website
Personnel Update: Helena Duncan named CEO of Business Council of Alabama
The Business Council of Alabama has named Helena Duncan as its new President and CEO. Duncan has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and has been at BCA since 2020. Most recently, Duncan worked as Senior Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations. “Helena Duncan has the...
Alabama’s construction industry booming; jobs and training available
Alabama’s construction industry has thousands of job openings, and now free training to operate bulldozers and skid steers is available through the Skills for Success program of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). A unique feature of Skills for Success training is how quickly it can be completed. Part...
“Billboard Chris” brings national conversation on puberty blockers to University of Alabama Birmingham.
The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2022. The law makes it a felony for doctors to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to children under age 19. Alabama is one of multiple states that have recently pushed or passed laws that protect...
Digital media didn’t kill Alabama’s big three print newspapers; their woke newsrooms did. Still, I mourn.
Weird confession: I love the feel of a newspaper in my hand. I love the sound and feel of adjusting it as I read from the top of the fold to the bottom. I love seeing how much column space is dedicated to which topics and how the pages have been laid out. What made page 2, and what was buried on page 6?
Nathaniel Ledbetter announces planned committee chair appointments
Rainsville Republican Nathaniel Ledbetter is expected to be elected as the next Speaker of the House in the Republican-dominated Alabama House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Ledbetter announced his first picks for Committee chairs. The Alabama House Republican Caucus has already chosen Ledbetter as their Speaker-designate but can’t formally elect a...
Steve Flowers: Alabama’s big 10 mayors are influential
Students of Alabama political history will rightly remember the 2022 midterm election. This election saw the majority of Alabama voters cast their ballots for Katie Britt, who will be the first woman elected to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. Governor Kay Ivey easily coasted to victory to gain her second full term in office, continuing her reign as the first Republican woman to serve as Governor. Republicans from the top of the ballot on down cemented their control of the state government by huge margins.
Gov. Kay Ivey to light Capitol Christmas Tree tonight
Tonight Gov. Kay Ivey will light the Capitol Christmas tree. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.” The official state Christmas tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. The governor will be joined by the Commander and President...
Paul DeMarco: Alabama must carry out death penalty sentences to ensure justice for crime victims
Following the postponement of the past two executions in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey has now entered a temporary moratorium on the death penalty in the state. Governor Ivey has asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw pending motions to the Alabama Supreme Court requesting execution dates until a thorough review of the execution process can be completed.
Prison captain Deaundra Johnson arrested on ethics charges
An Alabama prison captain and a former officer were arrested Monday on bribery and ethics charges, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Capt. Deaundra Johnson and Centauria Olds, a former prison lieutenant, were arrested Monday on charges of bribery of a public servant and using their official positions for personal gain. Investigators also executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, the prison system said in a statement.
