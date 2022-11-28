Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ To Watch LeBron James Pursue Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

Read full article on original website
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
Patrick Beverley's old description of Chris Paul goes viral amidst his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Memes and trolls of Chris Paul did the rounds after Kanye West's bombshell allegation.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
One NBA fan made a big claim about Drake knowing that Chris Paul had an affair with Kim Kardashian and trolled Kanye West with that.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson
At 12 years old, Michael Jordan got himself in trouble at school and his mom taught him a big lesson.
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA fans are stunned after Kanye West shared a tweet saying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian slept with Chris Paul.
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
Patrick Beverley claims he was hanging out in Phoenix and met Suns players after Deandre Ayton push and faced 'no smoke'.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Must Trade Anthony Davis Or Give Him The Right Reinforcements
CBS' Brad Botkin felt Davis was playing his best basketball and that applies massive pressure on the Lakers front office.
Yardbarker
Report: Entire Knicks organization under heightened scrutiny amid slow start
Not only Tom Thibodeau’s job is on the line this season. The entire New York Knicks are reportedly under heightened scrutiny after a slow start, with Wednesday night’s tough 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks dropping them to 10-12 and a woeful 4-6 record at home. They have...
