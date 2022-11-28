Read full article on original website
ChargePoint reports third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results
“ChargePoint delivered another quarter of growth exceeding 90% year-over-year, as we continue to scale the business to meet strong demand for our solutions across North America and Europe,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. “Our networked, asset-light business model continues to enable our growth as we strive to deliver improved margins and operating leverage.”
Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for November 2022, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for November. 1.952 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) 1, 30% lower than prior year and 1% lower than prior month. Ending client equity of $317.3 billion, 15% lower than prior...
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – December 2, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following (i) the issuance of 63,550,419 new ordinary shares on November 28, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 605,000, as the result of the conversion of 242 class B convertible bonds, and (ii) the issuance of 21,008,403 new ordinary shares on November 30, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 200,000, as the result of the conversion of 80 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.
