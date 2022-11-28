Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – December 2, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following (i) the issuance of 63,550,419 new ordinary shares on November 28, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 605,000, as the result of the conversion of 242 class B convertible bonds, and (ii) the issuance of 21,008,403 new ordinary shares on November 30, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 200,000, as the result of the conversion of 80 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.

