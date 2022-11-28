Read full article on original website
How to avoid holiday job scams
For lots of us, the holiday season is a good time to pick up some part-time work. It’s when retailers and delivery services need extra help — and it’s when some extra income wouldn’t exactly hurt. But if you’re thinking of getting a job to make some extra cash this holiday season, know that scammers are looking for you. Do you know how to spot them?
DAVE SAYS: Are debit cards safe for online purchases?
I use a debit card for all my regular, day-to-day purchases. However, I use a credit card for plane tickets, big ticket items, or when I shop online because someone told me it’s easier to dispute purchases when they’re made with a credit card. Are you putting your checking account at risk by using a debit card for these types of purchases?
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
