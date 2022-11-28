ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

How to avoid holiday job scams

For lots of us, the holiday season is a good time to pick up some part-time work. It’s when retailers and delivery services need extra help — and it’s when some extra income wouldn’t exactly hurt. But if you’re thinking of getting a job to make some extra cash this holiday season, know that scammers are looking for you. Do you know how to spot them?
Salina Post

DAVE SAYS: Are debit cards safe for online purchases?

I use a debit card for all my regular, day-to-day purchases. However, I use a credit card for plane tickets, big ticket items, or when I shop online because someone told me it’s easier to dispute purchases when they’re made with a credit card. Are you putting your checking account at risk by using a debit card for these types of purchases?
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy