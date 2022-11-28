Read full article on original website
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
NBA Insider drops big truth bomb on possible Lakers trade target
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine
Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Writer Thinks Top Prospect Could be Moved for Willy Adames
This would be in lieu of a deal for one of the four big free agent shortstops.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Report: Entire Knicks organization under heightened scrutiny amid slow start
Not only Tom Thibodeau’s job is on the line this season. The entire New York Knicks are reportedly under heightened scrutiny after a slow start, with Wednesday night’s tough 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks dropping them to 10-12 and a woeful 4-6 record at home. They have...
Lakers leaning toward dealing Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn instead of Russell Westbrook
Just about everyone agrees the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade if they will have any hope of contending for the NBA championship this season. After a very poor 2-10 start, they have shown definite signs of life by winning six of their last eight games. Their offense has been trending upward over the last few weeks, and Anthony Davis has been playing like his best self.
Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks
They've been linked to the Dodgers all offseason long.
Some old Dodgers could be new SF Giants
The SF Giants are tied to a few different former Dodgers. Can the fan base stomach them?
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA fans are stunned after Kanye West shared a tweet saying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian slept with Chris Paul.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander and LA are 'The Perfect Marriage,' Says Analyst
Jerry Hairston Jr. of SportsNetLA says Justin Verlander would be a perfect fit in the Dodgers' starting rotation.
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
