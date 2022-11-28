ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Velveeta hit with $5m lawsuit claiming its instant mac and cheese takes too long to cook

A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Florida Woman Sues Kraft Foods for $5 Million For ‘Misleading’ Directions on Velveeta Mac and Cheese

A Florida woman has hit Kraft Heinz Foods Company with a $5 million lawsuit, saying advertising on the company’s Velveeta microwaveable mac and cheese is deceitful. According to CNN, Amanda Ramirez’s class action lawsuit says the microwaveable food is “false and misleading” because it says it will be “ready in 3.5 minutes.” She alleges that it takes longer to make the food because, in addition to microwaving the item, you also have to take off the lid, add water, add the sauce, and stir.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Daily Mail

'I made a mistake': Billionaire Tyson Foods heir, 32, apologizes in company memo for drunkenly falling asleep in female stranger's bed - one month after taking reins of family's $24BN chicken dynasty

John R. Tyson - a great grandson of Tyson Food's founder - was arrested and charged with public intoxication and trespassing after a college-aged woman found him asleep in her bed at 2am and called the police. Tyson, 32, said in the memo that his behavior was 'inconsistent with [his]...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Mashed

Mashed

148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy