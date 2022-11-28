A Florida woman is suing the makers of Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese for $5m, claiming the Kraft Heinz Foods Company is misleading customers with promises that the pasta will be ready in three-and-a-half minutes.In court documents filed on 18 November, lawyers for Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida, claim it takes more than the advertised time to actually make the food, causing the woman to pay a price premium for an instant meal that’s not so instant.In court fillings, Mr Ramirez’s attorneys say that she “looks to bold statements of value when quickly selecting groceries” and “paid more for...

