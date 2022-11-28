Holiday Shopping Made Easy with Verizon

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker are making their list and checking it twice — with help from Verizon’s holiday deals!

While it starts with America’s Most Reliable 5G Network, Verizon is giving you way more for the holidays with a gift for you, like the brand-new 5G phone you’ve been wanting, *and* a gift to give… on them!

To help you check off everyone on your list this year, Verizon is also having discounts on the best gifts, like earbuds, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

Verizon is keeping the deals coming, so check back often for their latest deals on the best gifts.

At Verizon, fast and reliable internet is more affordable than you think with home internet bundles starting at just $25 per month for customers with Auto Pay and select 5G Unlimited plan. And now, for a limited time, get an incredible 10-year price guarantee when you switch.

For more, visit Verizon.com!