Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
bogalusadailynews.com
Significant severe storms could strike Bogalusa
NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE — National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for our region. Bogalusa and Washington Parish are at risk of being hit by severe storms. The Bogalusa area is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
NOLA.com
Four Old Metairie rail crossings will close for work for five days starting Monday
Four Old Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for five days beginning Monday to allow crews to replace tracks and pavement. The crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place and West Oakridge Park will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. Motorists can detour...
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
Deputies say the man left the bank with an unknown amount of money.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
NOLA.com
All clear: Ammonia leak halted at CF Industries near Donaldsonville; students go home early
An early morning ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish forced the closure of a public elementary school and shut down two local highways headed into the city of Donaldsonville for more than five hours Thursday, authorities said. The leak was reported about 6:30 a.m. when...
NOLA.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
NOLA.com
Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
NOLA.com
Two teenagers arrested in Slidell area double shooting that killed Lacombe man
Two teenagers were arrested Friday in a Slidell area shooting that killed one man and wounded another. The arrests came after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding suspects in Monday night's shooting in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. Authorities said they...
NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
