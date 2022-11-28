Nonprofit for disabled adults, with Glendale campus, raises $175K

One Step Beyond, Inc., a leading provider of innovative education programs for adults who have intellectual disabilities, raised $175,000 at the annual Help Us Grow Gala.

Guests were treated to inspirational presentations, a live and silent auction, plated dinner and a special tribute to Bonni Schwartz for her many years of advocacy and service for the disability community. One Step Beyond’s Glendale campus is located at 7200 W. Bell Road.

Money raised will support the sustainability and growth of One Step Beyond’s programming across the Valley that empowers participants who have intellectual disabilities and helps individuals achieve dreams of optimal independence, meaningful employment, significant social relationships and full participation in local communities.

Individuals can support the One Step Beyond mission by making a monetary donation via osbi.org.