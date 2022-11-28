Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council mulls union resolution
=Danville leaders will wait before voting on a resolution that has union organizers crying “foul.”. The resolution would prohibit the city from participating in collective bargaining with workers and also prevent the city from recognizing any union formed by public workers. Dale McCray, lead organizer with the International Brotherhood...
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
WDBJ7.com
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
chathamstartribune.com
It’s not always about rules and regulations
Can you name the two days a year that a person willingly rises before the crack of dawn? When the anticipation wakes you before an alarm can sound, it must either be Christmas morning or the opening day of firearms season. Lasting seven weeks, the official start to the general firearms season for Pittsylvania County is Nov. 19 and will conclude on Jan. 7.
chathamstartribune.com
You are forewarned…
Something terrible happened at the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors (BOS) public meeting on the evening of Nov. 15. An innocent citizen was berated and silenced and taken away by police for trying to speak his opinion on a matter of public interest. Jim Scearce is an American citizen who...
chathamstartribune.com
Convenience centers to receive improvements
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a series of improvements to three of its convenience centers — Mount Hermon, Motley and Berry Hill — at a total cost of roughly $1.1 million. The improvements were approved at the Board's Nov. 22 meeting. Improvements at Mount...
chathamstartribune.com
Lou's Antiques building to be demolished
The building that once held Lou's Antiques in downtown Danville will be demolished at the beginning of the year. And until the city can find a use for the roughly half acre property, it will be used as green space, said Kelvin Perry, project manager with the City of Danville's Department of Economic Development.
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County salaries in this week's Star-Tribune
See this week's Star-Tribune for a listing of all Pittsylvania County government and school employee salaries for those earning $55,000 or more. The salaries of state and local employees making more than $10,000 a year are considered public record and are open to inspection. Information requested included name, position, salary...
WSLS
TAP receives largest-ever donation from Member One Federal Credit Union to fight poverty
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress in Roanoke received its largest one-time donation on Wednesday from Member One Federal Credit Union. They gave the nonprofit organization $100,000. “It’s all about supporting communities and we are all overlapped and interconnected regardless of our business, we have an impact on...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
WDBJ7.com
Superintendent says school safety is priority of sales tax increase
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The process to renovate schools in Pittsylvania County is moving forward after voters approved a 1% sales tax increase referendum by 900 votes in November. The $50 million in revenue from the sales tax increase will go toward improvements at 14 schools. To increase safety,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
caswellmessenger.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
chathamstartribune.com
Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel
A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First to decide Davis's future as its president
It is undecided whether or not Mayor-elect Alisa Davis will continue to be president of Chatham First. "Our board of Chatham First will be meeting to discuss whether or not it is appropriate for me to continue as president of Chatham First, and if it's decided that that is not appropriate, then I will step down," Mayor-elect Davis said.
chathamstartribune.com
Dr. Jerry Wallace: Five months of growth, collaboration and opportunity
As I close out my fifth month at Danville Community College, I am continually surprised and impressed by the collaboration, hard work, and innovative ideas coming out of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania, and Halifax counties. There are so many talented people waking up every day to work toward a better Danville and a better Southern Virginia region and I’m proud to be a part of this effort.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
WDBJ7.com
Wreaths for a Cause takes place in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 13th annual Wreaths for a Cause is taking place at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. 82 wreaths are on display, representing 49 non-profits in the area. The wreaths can be voted on with donations, which will go to each represented cause....
chathamstartribune.com
Johnson of God's Pit Crew named Citizen of the Year
Randy Johnson of God's Pit Crew was named the Danville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Danville Golf Club. Johnson is the founder of God's Pit Crew, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping those in the aftermath of natural disasters in states as far flung as Florida and Texas.
Comments / 0