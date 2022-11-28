ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers makes feelings on Jordan Love clear

All signs point to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starting this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, Rodgers’ 2022 NFL season and last week’s injury have put a renewed focus on the future of the franchise and quarterback Jordan Love. While Rodgers continues to focus on playing and being the face of the franchise, he also has some honest thoughts on his backup and a potential replacement one day.
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
CBS Sports

Prisco's Week 13 picks, plus playoff projections, QB Power Rankings and Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday

Hello and happy midweek, everyone. Thanksgiving is already almost a week behind us, but no worries, because the holiday spirit rolls on in Week 13, with a ton of intriguing matchups on the NFL schedule. John Breech is so stoked for Bengals-Chiefs, in fact, that he took the day off and assigned me, Cody Benjamin, to fill you in on the latest from around the league.
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Says Aaron Rodgers Can Resurrect His Career on this NFL Team

Jason Whitlock: “It definitely feels over in Green Bay, but I know a place where Aaron Rodgers would be magical next year. I don’t know if I can say that about Tom Brady although this team might be interested in both of them this coming offseason. To me, if you put Aaron Rodgers on these Tennessee Titans, you got something magical next season. I would like to see Aaron Rodgers shut down for this season, it’s over. I think for Tom Brady it’s time to move on. He’s had a great run, I don’t want to see him move to another team and another organization. Maybe Brady is like OJ Simpson and goes out to San Francisco for a year, but I would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season.” (Full Segment Above)
