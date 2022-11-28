Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers makes feelings on Jordan Love clear
All signs point to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starting this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, Rodgers’ 2022 NFL season and last week’s injury have put a renewed focus on the future of the franchise and quarterback Jordan Love. While Rodgers continues to focus on playing and being the face of the franchise, he also has some honest thoughts on his backup and a potential replacement one day.
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'
Emmanuel Acho called out Kyler Murray for his postgame remarks after the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
'He's Very Fast': Lions React to Jameson Williams' First Practice
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is excited to play with Jameson Williams.
Prisco's Week 13 picks, plus playoff projections, QB Power Rankings and Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday
Hello and happy midweek, everyone. Thanksgiving is already almost a week behind us, but no worries, because the holiday spirit rolls on in Week 13, with a ton of intriguing matchups on the NFL schedule. John Breech is so stoked for Bengals-Chiefs, in fact, that he took the day off and assigned me, Cody Benjamin, to fill you in on the latest from around the league.
Former Packers QB DeShone Kizer says Aaron Rodgers asked him if he believed in 9/11
Former NFL quarterback DeShone Kizer says Aaron Rodgers asked him if he believed in 9/11 in their first encounter upon being traded to the Packers in 2018.
Jason Whitlock Says Aaron Rodgers Can Resurrect His Career on this NFL Team
Jason Whitlock: “It definitely feels over in Green Bay, but I know a place where Aaron Rodgers would be magical next year. I don’t know if I can say that about Tom Brady although this team might be interested in both of them this coming offseason. To me, if you put Aaron Rodgers on these Tennessee Titans, you got something magical next season. I would like to see Aaron Rodgers shut down for this season, it’s over. I think for Tom Brady it’s time to move on. He’s had a great run, I don’t want to see him move to another team and another organization. Maybe Brady is like OJ Simpson and goes out to San Francisco for a year, but I would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season.” (Full Segment Above)
2 Pros and a Cup of Joe: Picks Against the Spread
It's a Football Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, meaning Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington make their official Picks Against the Spread for 5 of the biggest games in the NFL this weekend.
