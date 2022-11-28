ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Some Sunshine Sunday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend started off very windy in WNY as a cold front crossed the area. The peak wind gust for Rochester was 53 mph. In total, around 30 reports of wind related damage we're noted from the gusty west wind. You're probably going to be relieved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds

Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus

Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close

Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man recovering after being stabbed on Saratoga Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:11 p.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim on Friday. The victim, a man in his 30's, was stabbed at least once in his upper body. He is currently being treated at RGH for his...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM

Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive still needs help meeting goal

Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive parked at the Aquinas Institute Thursday morning, working to collect more toys for kids in need this holiday season. The goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys as the drive continues through Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, 14,555 toys had been donated.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer

Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
BATH, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Tractor-trailer fire closes portion of 390 South in Rush

UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced just after 6 p.m. that the lanes closed on Interstate 390 had reopened. Rush, N.Y. — Police and emergency crews are on scene of a tractor-trailer fire that has a portion of Interstate 390 closed Thursday morning. The fire happened on 390...
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Childhood Poverty Advisory Council

Candace Cabral knows a lot of people. “I’m connected with Healthy Moms, I’m connected with Flower City AmeriCorps, Salvation Army,” said Cabral. Her story and work within the Rochester community earned her an appointment to the New York State Childhood Poverty Advisory Council. It’s tasked with cutting...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy