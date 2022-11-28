Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Some Sunshine Sunday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend started off very windy in WNY as a cold front crossed the area. The peak wind gust for Rochester was 53 mph. In total, around 30 reports of wind related damage we're noted from the gusty west wind. You're probably going to be relieved...
Henrietta, Webster residents lose power due to strong winds
Power outages being reported throughout region has high winds move through.
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds
Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
13 WHAM
Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus
Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
Man stabbed on Weyl St. in Rochester
Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in upper body.
13 WHAM
2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man recovering after being stabbed on Saratoga Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:11 p.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim on Friday. The victim, a man in his 30's, was stabbed at least once in his upper body. He is currently being treated at RGH for his...
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
Rt. 390 Southbound reopen after tractor-trailer fire
The tractor-trailer caught fire near the Scottsville exit and traffic is being diverted around the accident.
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
13 WHAM
Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive still needs help meeting goal
Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive parked at the Aquinas Institute Thursday morning, working to collect more toys for kids in need this holiday season. The goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys as the drive continues through Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, 14,555 toys had been donated.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
13 WHAM
Tractor-trailer fire closes portion of 390 South in Rush
UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced just after 6 p.m. that the lanes closed on Interstate 390 had reopened. Rush, N.Y. — Police and emergency crews are on scene of a tractor-trailer fire that has a portion of Interstate 390 closed Thursday morning. The fire happened on 390...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Childhood Poverty Advisory Council
Candace Cabral knows a lot of people. “I’m connected with Healthy Moms, I’m connected with Flower City AmeriCorps, Salvation Army,” said Cabral. Her story and work within the Rochester community earned her an appointment to the New York State Childhood Poverty Advisory Council. It’s tasked with cutting...
Vehicles strike Warsaw Elementary School and cause road closure
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday. The street was closed due to the incident for a period of time but has since reopened.
