Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
LYOTRADE offers a safe and convenient platform for Crypto Staking
Staking is a term widely used in the crypto world. While for some it is quite a simple process, many others still feel vaguely about it. In a nutshell, crypto staking is a process to earn passive income that happens when you hold onto your underlying digital assets, as you actively take part in a blockchain transaction validation.
ambcrypto.com
Phantom pivots to Ethereum and Polygon to become a multi-chain wallet
Phantom wallet recently announced that it was enabling functionality for assets on Ethereum and Polygon. The wallet’s multi-chain strategy would focus on NFTs. Phantom, a Solana-focused cryptocurrency wallet, announced it would move to other chains on 29 November. This action followed the recent difficulties Solana had had following the demise of FTX. Could the FTX collapse have been a driving force behind this decision, or were there other influences?
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if FTM supporters have a chance at revival amid ‘positive cash flow’
Fantom registered a double-digit uptick as its financial report showed that the project was healthy. FTM remained bullish and some long-term holders kept their holdings despite its massive plunge over the previous month. Andre Conje’s return to Fantom [FTM] seemed to be a break in the clouds as the former...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap sees surge in network activity following launch of NFT aggregator
Uniswap announced the launch of its NFTs aggregator platform. This led to a rally in the count of new addresses and the number of addresses that traded UNI. In the face of the prolonged crypto winter, leading decentralized exchange Uniswap[UNI] launched its NFT aggregator tool on 30 November. According to...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
ambcrypto.com
Will OpenSea’s listing of BNB Chain NFTs be a game changer for the blockchain?
BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea. A significant amount of growth was registered in BNB’s NFT ecosystem over the past few weeks. BNB recently made a huge announcement regarding its NFT ecosystem that created excitement in the community. According to the official tweet, BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea.
ambcrypto.com
BitKeep becomes the new wallet partner of OpenSea
On November 30th, BitKeep, the world’s leading Web3 multi-chain wallet, announced a new strategic partnership with OpenSea, the world’s leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. With a plan to grow the global NFT ecosystem, the two parties will start cooperation from the BNB chain in the initial phase. Both...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: Why DOGE’s current rally stands at the mercy of short-term holders
DOGE short-term investors could be shorting the memecoin for gains. DOGE’s current bull rally may stands under speculation. Not so long ago, crypto investors showed disinterest in Dogecoin [DOGE]. Its price action was relatively dormant between June and October. However, its November performance could be considered as noteworthy thanks to a renewed investor interest.
ambcrypto.com
All there is to know about Compound Finance’s latest proposal
Compound Finance, the Ethereum [ETH]-based decentralized lending protocol, took a significant step that will reduce its vulnerability to DeFi exploits. DeFi exploits have singlehandedly managed to wreck havoc in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, several DeFi platforms have fallen victim to these attacks over the past few weeks. Compound Finance set...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot investors can expect marvels in 2023 only if DOT can cross these hurdles
Polkadot’s market cap witnessed a massive surge in the last two days. DOT’s short-term outlook starts shifting in favor of the bulls, but a rally remains at bay. The Polkadot network seems to be concluding November on an interesting note courtesy of its Sub0 conference. The network released an update highlighting some developments that may lay the foundation for its 2023 progress.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: A rise in sell pressure could still reap these LTC holders some profits
Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
ambcrypto.com
Ankr Protocol suspends trading following $5 million DeFi exploit
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr Protocol has become the latest platform to fall victim to decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. The exploit on the BNB chain-based DeFi protocol earlier on 2 December led to the loss of tokens worth several million dollars. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield was the first one to shed...
ambcrypto.com
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
ambcrypto.com
A-Z of how OpenSea Ethereum and OpenSea Polygon fared in November
OpenSea Ethereum and OpenSea Polygon saw declines in sales volume, total NFTs traded, and the number of traders. The general market saw a 9% growth in sales volume. With $246 million recorded in NFTs sales volume so far this month, data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum-based NFTs recorded their lowest sales on OpenSea since the year started.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score and everything latest for your next trade
Bitcoin accumulation has rallied since the collapse of FTX. New BTC buyers have seen lower losses than an average existing BTC holder. As the general cryptocurrency market took a bite at recovery following the sudden collapse of FTX, Glassnode, in a new report, considered whether Bitcoin’s [BTC] continued sell-offs represented a continuation of the bearish trend. Was there a deeper psychological shift among BTC investors?
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase is all set to delist XRP, here’s everything you need to know
BCH, ETC, and XLM are among the crypto assets that are set to join XRP in the delisting next week. Following this, no negative impact was seen in the prices of the affected tokens. From next week, America’s most popular crypto exchange Coinbase will stop supporting XRP. According to the...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu gets attention from whales, but what does it mean for its price
Whales show interest in Shiba Inu despite its sluggish performance. MVRV Ratio suggested that SHIB’s price might surge soon. Shiba Inu [SHIB], one of the most popular meme coins in the world, failed to put a smile on investors’ faces with its sluggish performance. Over the past week, SHIB only managed to increase its price by over 2%, which was not up to the mark when compared to other cryptos.
Comments / 0