Reports: Auburn finalizing deal with Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze’s SEC return is near.

According tomultiple reports, Auburn is finalizing a deal for the former Ole Miss coach and current Liberty coach to lead the Tigers. Auburn has been looking for a coach since firing Bryan Harsin during the middle of the season.

Auburn’s interest in Freeze reportedly intensified after Thanksgiving when current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin decided to stay with the Rebels. Freeze admitted after Liberty’s blowout loss to New Mexico State on Saturday that his players had found out about Auburn’s interest and that it played a role in the team’s performance. Liberty finished the regular season at 8-4.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss ahead of the 2017 season after it was revealed he made calls to escorts from his Ole Miss phone. That discovery came as part of a defamation suit by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt against the school after he claimed Freeze was lying about Nutt’s role in NCAA violations.