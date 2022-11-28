Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
stpetecatalyst.com
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ returns Thursday
While military veterans often possess unique skills applicable to civilian employment, many find the transition challenging. Officials with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs have partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to help connect former service members with local employment opportunities.
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Power, Synapse partnership supports innovators
Startup founders have another reason to anxiously await an upcoming local pitch competition, as America’s largest electric utility is contributing $75,000 in prize money. Officials with Florida Power and Light (FPL) and Synapse Florida announced a new partnership this week for Tampa’s 2023 Synapse Innovation Awards. Pamela Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for FPL, said the utility believes the power of partnerships will propel the state’s startup ecosystem.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the Tropicana Field proposal process
As the deadline approaches this week for vying developers to submit their proposals reimagining the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, the city has yet to receive a proposal. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch restarted the RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year asking for reimagined proposals that...
stpetecatalyst.com
SPPD helps stem burglary surge in Sanibel
December 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told city council members that his department continues to aid communities devasted by Hurricane Ian during Thursday morning’s update. He said a contingent of one sergeant and six officers would continue rotating shifts in Sanibel Island through Christmas. An influx of contractors clearing debris and repairing homes in the area has led to a surge in burglaries, explained Holloway. At one point, he said local officials reported 200 thefts of equipment and supplies in just one week.
stpetecatalyst.com
City receives 4 proposals for Tropicana Field/Gas Plant
December 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by: 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals. "We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch said in the city's news alert. "We will review the proposers' plans with a keen eye on their interpretation of affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity. We look forward to engaging the community as we determine the future of this historically and economically vital part of St. Petersburg, and the Tampa Bay region." All proposals will be posted on the City's website after an expeditious review by City staff to ensure that each proposal is ADA compliant. The selection process will also include a community presentation on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum. A final decision will be announced by Welch at his first State of the City address scheduled at the end of January.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cross-Bay Ferry will depart earlier on Sundays
November 30, 2022 - Officials with the Cross-Bay Ferry announced they are changing the Sunday schedule to meet riders’ needs. Starting Dec. 11, the first ferry service of the day will launch from St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., with its new final departure time from the city at 4:45 p.m. The last departure from Tampa is now 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the ferry will run Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - since it cannot provide service Jan. 28 due to Gasparilla restrictions.
stpetecatalyst.com
Sugar Hill, Rays pitch plans to redevelop the Trop
The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals.
stpetecatalyst.com
Name the giant flamingo at TPA
December 1, 2022 - The Tampa International Airport is asking for the public to come up with a name for the towering flamingo structure that's installed inside the main terminal. The winner of the naming contest will win free tickets from Silver Airways and VIP passes to Busch Gardens. People can enter the contest here.
stpetecatalyst.com
World Cup Watch party moves to Jannus
December 1, 2022 - What organizers have billed as Tampa Bay’s biggest World Cup watch party will take over Jannus Live starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The event - co-hosted by American Outlaws St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, The Galley and Mary Margaret’s Irish Pub - brought thousands to Williams Park last week. The U.S. Men’s National Team takes the pitch against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. in the knockout round.
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: An island author with a cause
The title of the book The Island Sisters has a nice ring to it, conjuring up swaying palm trees, sunny beaches and women who enjoy a tight bond. This first novel by longtime St. Petersburg resident Micki Berthelot Morency has all of that, but don’t be fooled into believing it’s a tropical version of a Hallmark movie. It’s not.
stpetecatalyst.com
MarineMax buys Tarpon boatyard
Clearwater giant boat and yacht dealer MarineMax Inc. has added another property to its portfolio. MarineMax has acquired several parcels in Tarpon Springs in a $4 million deal. The company purchased the property, which houses a boatyard and repair operation, from Odessa-based Riverport Capital LLC, which is controlled by Jack...
stpetecatalyst.com
Athens’ Drivin n Cryin at Rock Brothers Friday
Hot on the heels of last weekend’s solo shows from Patterson Hood of the great Georgia rock ‘n’ roll band Drive-By Truckers, the Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing (Tampa) has one of the other great Georgia rock ‘n’ roll bands, Drivin n Cryin, Friday night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Two nights with neo-soul group Moonchild
Heating up with every show, every month, the Live on Central series at the Floridian Social Club reaches full boil this weekend with two performances – one on Thursday, one on Friday – by the Los Angeles neo-soul group Moonchild. Stevie Wonder and Jill Scott are among the...
