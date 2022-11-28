Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Largo gives three housing developments a boost
LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both. Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months. On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community...
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
usf.edu
A developer adds partners as it prepares a proposal for the Tropicana Field site
As the city of St. Petersburg edges closer to choosing the company that will redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District — and site of Tropicana Field — one is expanding its team as it prepares to officially submit a proposal. Sugar Hill Community Partners (SHCP) announced Tuesday it’s...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
stpetecatalyst.com
City receives 4 proposals for Tropicana Field/Gas Plant
December 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by: 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals. "We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch said in the city's news alert. "We will review the proposers' plans with a keen eye on their interpretation of affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity. We look forward to engaging the community as we determine the future of this historically and economically vital part of St. Petersburg, and the Tampa Bay region." All proposals will be posted on the City's website after an expeditious review by City staff to ensure that each proposal is ADA compliant. The selection process will also include a community presentation on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum. A final decision will be announced by Welch at his first State of the City address scheduled at the end of January.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the Tropicana Field proposal process
As the deadline approaches this week for vying developers to submit their proposals reimagining the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District, the city has yet to receive a proposal. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch restarted the RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year asking for reimagined proposals that...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Largo (FL) to Swap Land with County for New Fire Station
For several years, plans have been in the works to reconstruct some of Largo’s oldest fire stations. The first on that list is Station 39 in the Ridgecrest area of unincorporated Largo, TBNWeekly.com reported. According to city documents, Fire Station 39 has exceeded its useful life and is in...
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Pasco County proposes new 37-mile trail
Pasco County has proposed a new 37-mile trail that would stretch throughout the county in an effort to connect communities and provide an accessible trail.
The Weekly Challenger
Program offers free training and courses for Pinellas County residents
ST. PETERSBURG — Thanks to St. Petersburg College and CareerSource Pinellas partnership, eligible Pinellas County residents can earn a tuition-free credential at SPC. Career Source Pinellas recently approved up to $1.2 million toward training vouchers that allow eligible residents aged 18 and older to attend SPC programs aligned with targeted occupations. Eligible students will receive a voucher for up to $15,000 in funding assistance to help cover tuition costs, books and supplies.
Residents struggle to keep up with rent while wages trail behind
Over the past five years, rent prices have jumped 36.9%, while wages are only up 23%. One report shows rent prices nationally fell for the third straight month.
Clearwater school atop destroyed Black cemetery plans for future
"Obviously with the site being a cemetery, we don't have any intention to reopen a school there," Clint Herbic said. More than a year after archaeologists unearthed dozens of graves from the North Greenwood Cemetery at a vacant Clearwater school property, the building still stands — likely atop even more bodies.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPPD helps stem burglary surge in Sanibel
December 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told city council members that his department continues to aid communities devasted by Hurricane Ian during Thursday morning’s update. He said a contingent of one sergeant and six officers would continue rotating shifts in Sanibel Island through Christmas. An influx of contractors clearing debris and repairing homes in the area has led to a surge in burglaries, explained Holloway. At one point, he said local officials reported 200 thefts of equipment and supplies in just one week.
stpetecatalyst.com
MarineMax buys Tarpon boatyard
Clearwater giant boat and yacht dealer MarineMax Inc. has added another property to its portfolio. MarineMax has acquired several parcels in Tarpon Springs in a $4 million deal. The company purchased the property, which houses a boatyard and repair operation, from Odessa-based Riverport Capital LLC, which is controlled by Jack...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront Health to create institutional hub
The newly announced cancer and orthopaedic center that will be developed at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg’s campus is part of a cluster of facilities that will anchor the planned institutional hub. “The development of ‘Institute Square’ will be focused on key areas of care such as oncology and women’s...
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper Dropper
When Central Plaza opened in 1952, it was deemed Florida’s largest shopping center. This massive retail development covered 7-8 blocks of St. Petersburg between first avenue north and south, crossing Central Avenue.
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Power, Synapse partnership supports innovators
Startup founders have another reason to anxiously await an upcoming local pitch competition, as America’s largest electric utility is contributing $75,000 in prize money. Officials with Florida Power and Light (FPL) and Synapse Florida announced a new partnership this week for Tampa’s 2023 Synapse Innovation Awards. Pamela Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for FPL, said the utility believes the power of partnerships will propel the state’s startup ecosystem.
observernews.net
You can make Christmas special for a senior in need
The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s ambassador elves are back at it this year, gathering Christmas gifts for the 3rd Annual Giving Tree for Seniors. As these merry souls go about getting their business, they’re hoping you will help an area senior who needs a little Christmas cheer this year.
