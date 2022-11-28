Even at 96 years young, no one was ever too far out of the way for Pastor Rueben English to jump in his car, go out one on one into the community to pray for families in need. “When you talked to him on the phone, before he’d hang up he’d say let us pray. He was a strong prayer warrior. He was involved in many things, he was a faithful man he’s going to be missed greatly,” said Rev. Coleman L. Hart, senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church of Long Beach.

