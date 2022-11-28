Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
The Price of Gas the Week After Thanksgiving in Rutherford County and Beyond
(Rutherford County, Tennessee) Throughout the Volunteer State, the price of fuel is averaging $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded, making Tennessee the 7th least expensive state for gas. In our immediate area of Middle Tennessee, Rutherford County has the lowest price of gas right now, averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.
wgnsradio.com
New Business Filings in Tennessee Highest Ever for a 3rd Quarter
(TENNESSEE BUSINESS NEWS) New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, according to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The 1.1% year-over-year...
Would you want to pay for a faster commute? Choice lanes could come to Tennessee
It's a frustration many Tennesseans share: sitting in traffic on Tennessee roadways. But transportation officials are introducing a possible solution to beat the traffic.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
wgnsradio.com
Future of the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County - Mayor Says Transfer Station for Trash in Planning Stages
(Rutherford County, TN) The Middle Point Landfill continues to be an ongoing concern, as it is nearing capacity... That was Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr who further elaborated news about the county building a transfer station for local garbage…. Trash will be unloaded from incoming trucks locally and loaded to...
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
WKRN
Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood High School and upset, stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school. Tennessee teen charged with bringing loaded pistol …. According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
How gas prices have changed in Tennessee during Thanksgiving week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee using data from AAA.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee gas prices drop 10 cents
Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week. As of Monday, the state’s gas price average was $3.10 which is 23 cents less than last month and only half a penny more expensive than this time last year.
Tennessee Attorney General urges quicker federal action on robocalls
The Tennessee attorney general is making moves to fight back against illegal robocalls. AG Herbert Slatery is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight against robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Harwell came home from a meeting and saw a strange Bronco in her driveway. Before she could think, she was face-to-face with the burglar, and she wasn't afraid to chase after him.
fox17.com
Tennessee governor calls on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Comments / 0