Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

New Business Filings in Tennessee Highest Ever for a 3rd Quarter

(TENNESSEE BUSINESS NEWS) New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, according to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The 1.1% year-over-year...
actionnews5.com

Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee gas prices drop 10 cents

Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week. As of Monday, the state’s gas price average was $3.10 which is 23 cents less than last month and only half a penny more expensive than this time last year.
WKRN

Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
fox17.com

Tennessee governor calls on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
