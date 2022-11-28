Read full article on original website
Warsaw Working With Two Cities On Rural Initiative
WARSAW – Kosciusko County’s economic development corporation will team up with similar groups from two other Indiana cities for a state initiative. Aimed at closing geographic and racial gaps in economic opportunity, the Brookings Institution’s Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) will work with three Indiana towns — Warsaw, Michigan City and Seymour — over the next year to co-create “community-centered economic inclusion” (CCEI) agendas.
Bowen President, CEO Ryan Values Human Connection
WARSAW — Dr. Rob Ryan has “always wanted to connect with people.”. “The more that you connect with people, the more you realize how much hurt and difficulty there is in the world,” he said. “And I always felt that I was able to handle that, to hear difficult things, to be present with them.”
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
Matthew Caleb Gregory — UPDATED
Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, Rochester, formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru. Matt was born Oct. 26, 1987. He is survived by his father and stepmother Mark (Kristi) Gregory, Warsaw; and siblings Daniel Gregory, Hueytown, Ala., Joshua Gregory, Cleveland, Ala., Tabitha Langford, Mentone, Jason Gregory, Sylacauga, Ala., Joel Gregory, Alabaster, Ala., Ashley Gregory, Syracuse, Jordan Gregory, North Webster, Nicholas Gregory, Warsaw and Brittany Gregory, Warsaw.
Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
Thomas Fisher — UPDATED
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Nov. 25, 1936. He is survived by three daughters, Tina (David) Bratton, Akron, Bonnie Lee (Tom) Nethercut, Muldrow, Okla. and Cindy (Mike) Biltz, Kewanna; son, Thomas Fisher II, Rochester; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jean Albert and Patricia “Pat” Fisher; and two brothers, Larry Fisher and Phillip Fisher.
Wishbone Medical Announces New Interim CEO
WARSAW – WishBone Medical, a Warsaw-based firm specializing in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, announced Thursday, Dec. 1, a change in leadership and a new infusion of financial support. Dr. Mark Figgie was named Interim Chief Executive Officer, the company announced in a news release. The latest funding comes from...
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
Jose Jaime Mendoza
Jose Jaime Mendoza, 60, Warsaw, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in La Cuevita, Municipio Apaseo Alto Guanajuato, Mexico, to Maria De Carman (Vega) Mendoza and Juan Mendoza. On Aug. 17, 1985, he was married to Estela Mendoza Rodriguez, and they were blessed with 37 years of marriage before Jose died.
Krista Dawn Hudkins
Krista Dawn Hudkins 48, Rochester, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Feb. 18, 1974. Survivors include her children, Allison (Alec) Descoteaux, Rochester and Brendan (Patience) Hudkins, Argos; two grandchildren; father, Jim Riegle, Brook; and siblings, Mike Riegle, Rochester, Tracey (K.C.) Riegle, Rochester and Steve (Jessica) Riegle, Indianapolis.
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on CR 1350N, 300 feet west of CR 400W near Milford. Driver: Courtney Hochstetler, 27, Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell. Driver swerved to miss a deer, and left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Former IU South Bend basketball player goes pro
If you’ve been around IU South Bend athletics within the last five years, you’ve probably heard of the name Dylan Allen. Allen was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2018 to 2022 and was a Spring 2022 graduate. If you’ve been around IU South Bend...
Notre Dame football: Is QB Hudson Card a fit?
Notre Dame football had an up-and-down year at 8-4 with much blame riding on inconsistent quarterback play, but could Hudson Card change that?. To be clear, Drew Pyne had some extremely outstanding games and moments this year and deserved a lot of credit for performing as well as he did. To have your competitor and teammate be named the starter, only to take over weeks later, emotions must’ve been running wild. While Buchner is obviously too talented to count out as the starter next year, Pyne isn’t yet a finished product. Both still have an opportunity to land the starting job next season for Notre Dame football.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
