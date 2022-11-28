ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Children's Minnesota's digital transformation is helping 'serve more patients in new ways,' CFO says

By Alan Condon
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago
beckershospitalreview.com

State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal

The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan 2nd strike

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses at 15 facilities run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors are also slated to join the 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

UC Davis generates $12.5B+ in statewide economic activity, report finds

An economic impact analysis of how direct employment and spending by Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis affects the local, regional and statewide economies found that the university generated $12.56 billion in statewide economic activity and supported 68,900 jobs in 2019. Operations from UC Davis Health were the university's greatest driver of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Stonebridge Healthcare offers $675M to buy 3 Tower Health hospitals

Stonebridge Healthcare, a hospital turnaround firm, has offered West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health $675 million to purchase Reading Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital, all in Pennsylvania, and their related assets, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Nov. 29. The proposed purchase price includes provisions involving working capital and other factors...
POTTSTOWN, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Mercy Health consolidates open-heart surgery to 2 Ohio hospitals

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting mid-2023. The change will move open-heart staff and resources to Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati and Fairfield Hospital. However, all hospitals will continue to provide cardiovascular care, according to a Nov. 29 new release from the health system.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital applies for $34.5M grant for earthquake protection

Mountain Mesa, Calif.-based Kern Valley Hospital applied for a $34.5 million grant to meet a 2030 deadline that requires the hospital be "reasonably capable" of providing care following an earthquake, Bakersfield.com reported Nov. 30. In 2019, two earthquakes momentarily shut down the hospital. If the grant is approved, it will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Adventist Hospital outlook downgraded to negative amid operational pressures: Fitch

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Hospital has had its outlook downgraded from stable to negative, reflecting "continued negative operational pressure," Fitch Ratings said Nov. 30. The group, which operates 23 hospitals in its home state, Hawaii and Oregon, was also assigned an "A" rating to 2022 bonds and other outstanding debt. The...
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Outgoing CEO on Care New England's 'major regret' with merger attempts

In October, Providence, R.I.-based Care New England announced that Michael Wagner, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the organization. Dr. Wagner officially took the helm Dec. 1, succeeding James Fanale, MD, who retired after leading the system as president and CEO since 2018. As Dr. Fanale...
PROVIDENCE, RI
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca to sell Ohio manufacturing plant

England-based drugmaker AstraZeneca will sell its facility in West Chester, Ohio, to another pharmaceutical company, San Diego-based National Resilience. Andrew Wirths, AstraZeneca's senior vice president of its Americas supply division, said in a Nov. 29 company news release that the sale is to refine the company's "manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio." The transfer is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2023, and services will be transitioned in phases.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues

Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, The Maine Monitor reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
MAINE STATE

