Children's Minnesota's digital transformation is helping 'serve more patients in new ways,' CFO says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal
The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan 2nd strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses at 15 facilities run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors are also slated to join the 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis generates $12.5B+ in statewide economic activity, report finds
An economic impact analysis of how direct employment and spending by Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis affects the local, regional and statewide economies found that the university generated $12.56 billion in statewide economic activity and supported 68,900 jobs in 2019. Operations from UC Davis Health were the university's greatest driver of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Stonebridge Healthcare offers $675M to buy 3 Tower Health hospitals
Stonebridge Healthcare, a hospital turnaround firm, has offered West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health $675 million to purchase Reading Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital, all in Pennsylvania, and their related assets, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Nov. 29. The proposed purchase price includes provisions involving working capital and other factors...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mercy Health consolidates open-heart surgery to 2 Ohio hospitals
Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting mid-2023. The change will move open-heart staff and resources to Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati and Fairfield Hospital. However, all hospitals will continue to provide cardiovascular care, according to a Nov. 29 new release from the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital applies for $34.5M grant for earthquake protection
Mountain Mesa, Calif.-based Kern Valley Hospital applied for a $34.5 million grant to meet a 2030 deadline that requires the hospital be "reasonably capable" of providing care following an earthquake, Bakersfield.com reported Nov. 30. In 2019, two earthquakes momentarily shut down the hospital. If the grant is approved, it will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adventist Hospital outlook downgraded to negative amid operational pressures: Fitch
Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Hospital has had its outlook downgraded from stable to negative, reflecting "continued negative operational pressure," Fitch Ratings said Nov. 30. The group, which operates 23 hospitals in its home state, Hawaii and Oregon, was also assigned an "A" rating to 2022 bonds and other outstanding debt. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Outgoing CEO on Care New England's 'major regret' with merger attempts
In October, Providence, R.I.-based Care New England announced that Michael Wagner, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the organization. Dr. Wagner officially took the helm Dec. 1, succeeding James Fanale, MD, who retired after leading the system as president and CEO since 2018. As Dr. Fanale...
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio manufacturing plant
England-based drugmaker AstraZeneca will sell its facility in West Chester, Ohio, to another pharmaceutical company, San Diego-based National Resilience. Andrew Wirths, AstraZeneca's senior vice president of its Americas supply division, said in a Nov. 29 company news release that the sale is to refine the company's "manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio." The transfer is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2023, and services will be transitioned in phases.
beckershospitalreview.com
Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues
Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, The Maine Monitor reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former New York physician sentenced to 9 years for fraud — his 2nd time behind bars
A former New York physician was sentenced to prison for 111 months for fraud and identity theft as he attempted to steal almost $1 million from medical peer review companies, the Justice Department said Nov. 30. It was the second time the physician, Spyros Panos, has faced prison. Mr. Panos,...
Comments / 0